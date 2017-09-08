Welcome to the 2017 DallasCowboys.com Writers' Blog, your daily resource for up-to-date news and notes throughout the season. Read

21 Months Since His Injury, Jaylon Smith Ready For Regular-Season Debut

– Some people thought Sunday night would never happen for

Some thought the devastating knee injury and nerve damage Smith suffered in his final college game on New Year’s Day 2016 might prevent him from playing another game, period.

As Smith readies for his long-awaited NFL regular-season debut Sunday night against the New York Giants, he won’t take any of it for granted.

But he’s also focused on the present. After all, Sunday night is just the beginning.

“I believe with what I went through and the magnitude of it, it’ll always be with me,” he said. “But for me, I’m focused on nothing but being successful.”

Smith back enjoying the on-field camaraderie with his teammates. And throughout this process, he’s been grateful for the entire organization’s support, including Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician who performed Smith’s surgery in 2016, and Britt Brown, the Cowboys’ associate athletic trainer who oversaw his rehab.

Smith said he got more and more comfortable in training camp practice and preseason games. His teammates can see it, too.

“It’s been unbelievable what he’s been able to do,” linebacker Sean Lee said. “Being out there with him I’m extremely comfortable. The type of work he’s put in to come back, what he looked like in OTA’s, what he looked like in training camp, he’s ready to play. I’m excited to be out there with him, excited to make plays with him.”

Beckham Listed As “Questionable” For Giants; More Injury Updates

(Sept. 8; 3:30 p.m.) – Odell Beckham’s availability for Sunday’s opener is uncertain – the Giants’ Pro Bowl receiver is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury – but Cowboys Pro Bowl wideout Dez Bryant wouldn’t be surprised at all if Beckham suited up despite sitting out practice all week.

“He’s the heart and soul of that squad,” Bryant said Friday.

The Cowboys officially ruled out linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) for Sunday, and rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

It's Been A Frustrating Wait, But Jourdan Lewis Is Staying Patient

(Sept. 8, 3:20 p.m.) Jourdan Lewis. – The wait to play NFL football is a long one for any rookie, but it’s been even more trying for

All players deal with injury at one point or another, but consider this fact. Lewis was drafted by the Cowboys more than four months ago, and he just worked into his first padded practice on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Lewis said on Friday. “Actually having my first NFL reps, padded – actually being Wednesday – was kind of crazy if you think about it. You’re a rookie and you’re just getting into your first padded practice.”

Lewis worked with the team throughout the offseason program, but his entire training camp was hampered by a hamstring injury he suffered at the outset. He has been rehabbing the injury diligently, but this past week offered his first opportunity to practice in an 11-on-11 format.

“I’m just happy to be out there, getting in the groove of things and trying to get back out there and fully going,” he said.

It’s doubtful Lewis makes his debut along with the rest of his fellow rookies against the Giants. The Cowboys want to make sure he’s fully ready to go, rather than risk re-aggravating the injury. Lewis did say his progress has been encouraging, though.

“It’s getting better, and that’s all we can ask for,” he said.

In the meantime, Lewis said he’s doing his best to say sharp on the mental side of the game – familiarizing himself with the playbook and the game plan. The wait might be agonizing, but hopefully it won’t last too much longer.

Linehan Says Rush-Moore Backup Competition Is A “Healthy Situation”

– As of Thursday, the Cowboys still have not announced their No. 2 quarterback behind starter

There might not be a permanent decision anytime soon, either.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush continue to split reps in practice, which is primarily scout team work with Prescott occupying the first-team offensive snaps.

“They’re going against the No. 1 defense (on scout team), so I think that’s a big plus,” Linehan said.

Asked if the backup competition could be a week-to-week proposition, Linehan said, “Don’t know for sure right now. Right now I’d say week to week. At some point I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a definitive No. 2, but I like the fact that they’re competing and getting better as we share the reps. I think that’s a really healthy situation for us.”

Cowboys Looking Healthy At Wednesday Practice; Zeke Practicing

(Sept. 6, 11:47 a.m.) – The Cowboys appear to be remarkably healthy heading into their matchup against the Giants – even for Week 1.

The first practice of the week began Wednesday morning, and Anthony Hitchens was the only member of the 53-man roster who did not participate while the media was in attendance.

There are still some players that bear monitoring. Chaz Green is working back from an ankle problem, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Jourdan Lewis likely won’t participate fully in practice. The rookie corner is still coming back from a hamstring injury. Tyrone Crawford is also working his way back to practice after missing the past few weeks with a lateral ankle sprain.

Having said that, it has to be considered encouraging that the vast majority of the Cowboys’ roster was able to take the field for the first practice of the week.

There are no injury concerns for Ezekiel Elliott, but all eyes were on him during the open portion of practice. Elliott is eligible to play against the Giants on Sunday, although his six-game suspension was upheld by NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson on Tuesday night.

Garrett said Elliott will focus on what he can control heading into this game, while the Cowboys wait to hear whether a Texas judge will grant him a temporary restraining order, which would potentially allow him to play in subsequent weeks.

“He’s going to practice today and the rest of the week and he’s able to play in this ball game on Sunday,” Garrett said. “That’s really where our focus is – nothing really beyond that. That’s what we’ve been planning for all along.”

Prescott, Scandrick Voted Among Captains For 2017 Season

– The Cowboys have elected their 2017 captains, and it’s a full house.

After a team vote, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Dak Prescott, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford, Orlando Scandrick and Dan Bailey will serve as captains for the upcoming season. That’s a whopping six captains.

NFL teams typically feature five captains – two on offense, two on defense and one on special teams. The Cowboys made an exception, given the leadership displayed by both Crawford and Scandrick. Garrett said the team tried to add in a seventh captain, but NFL rules didn’t allow it.

Travis Frederick served as an offensive captain in 2016 after Tony Romo went down with a back injury. It’s a testament to Prescott’s ownership of the offense that he was elected a captain heading into just his second season.

Nzeocha Returns to Practice Squad; Rookie WR Cut

The Cowboys welcomed back linebackerto the 10-player practice squad on Tuesday. He was cut on Sunday and cleared waivers, making him eligible to return.

A seventh-round pick in 2015, Nzeocha has played in only eight games, including six last year. He has four tackles on defense and another on special teams. Injuries have plagued Nzeocha since he arrived, including a knee injury he sustained in college at Wyoming.

To make room, the Cowboys released Brian Brown, an undrafted rookie wide receiver from Richmond. Brown had a few nice catches throughout the preseason and training camp and figured to be a player in the team’s plans moving forward. The Cowboys still have one receiver on the practice squad in rookie Lance Lenoir.

Jerry Jones: Tyrone Crawford Is "Ready" To Play Sunday Against New York

-- The Cowboys will have their starting left end back in the lineup on Sunday night, to hear it from owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones held his weekly interview on 105.3 FM The Fan on Tuesday morning, and one of the numerous topics he covered was the health of Tyrone Crawford. The veteran pass rusher has been sidelined since Aug. 8, when he suffered a lateral ankle sprain during a training camp practice.

The injury looked grisly at the time, but the Cowboys were optimistic he’d be able to return for the season opener – and that does in fact look to be the case.

“He's ready. He'll play Sunday night," Jones said.

That could be a big boost for a defensive line that is without two contributors in David Irving and Damontre’ Moore, both of whom are suspended to start the year. Crawford appeared in 14 games last season and finished third on the team with 4.5 sacks.

Rico Gathers Placed On Reserve/Injured List

– The Cowboys placed tight endon the Reserve/Injured list Monday, creating an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Gathers has been in the concussion protocol and out of practice since an accidental helmet-to-helmet collision in training camp practice on Aug. 15. He will be eligible to return to the active roster from Reserve/Injured after a league-mandated eight weeks. Teams are permitted to recall two players from IR during the season.

Gathers, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has shown progress in his transition from college basketball to the NFL. He caught a touchdown pass in each of the Cowboys’ first two preseason games.

Cowboys Trade For Green Bay OLB Jayrone Elliott

(Sept. 3, 2:26 p.m.) – With Anthony Hitchens sidelined by injury, the Cowboys took steps to address their linebacker depth on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys traded an undisclosed 2018 draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for Jayrone Elliott, who is entering his fourth season after going undrafted in 2014. To make room on the roster, they released third-year linebacker Mark Nzeocha.

Elliott played as an outside linebacker in the Packers’ 3-4 scheme, featuring on special teams while also contributing to the pass rush. It’s unclear how exactly the Cowboys intend to use him, but his ability to handle three roles has to be seen as a positive.

Through three seasons, he has posted 47 tackles with four sacks and an interception.

Cedric Thornton Released; Cowboys Claim DT Price Off Waivers

(Sept. 3; 1:15 p.m.) – A day after reaching the 53-man limit, the Cowboys’ roster tweaks continued with a somewhat surprising veteran release: defensive tackle Cedric Thornton, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract in March of last year.

Thornton’s departure created a spot for the Cowboys to claim first-year defensive tackle Brian Price off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Price, undrafted out of UT-San Antonio a year ago, spent time on the Packers’ active roster and practice squad last year.

The Cowboys chose to move on from Thornton despite his guaranteed $3 million base salary for 2017. Last year he was a reserve behind Terrell McClain in defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s rotation.

McClain’s free-agent replacement this year, Stephen Paea, worked primarily with the starting defensive line ahead of Thornton in preseason. A hamstring injury sidelined Thornton for part of camp.

Thornton appeared in 13 games for Dallas last season, recording 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Cowboys Sign RB Brandon Brown-Dukes

(Aug. 31; 10:45 a.m.) – For now, the Cowboys are back at 90 players with the signing of running back Brandon Brown-Dukes on Tuesday.

Before Thursday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans was canceled so the Texans could travel back to Houston and see their families in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Cowboys likely planned to give Brown-Dukes some carries with starters and veterans expected to rest or play sparingly.

The Cowboys had an open roster spot after placing cornerback Leon McFadden on the Reserve/Injured list. The team must trim the roster to 53 players on Sept. 2.

Texans Issue Official Statement on Game Cancellation

The Houston Texans release the following statement after deciding to cancel Thursday's game.

“The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today. The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts.

Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today.

The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.”

Thursday's Cowboys-Texans Preseason Game Canceled

(Aug. 30, 10:47 a.m.) – Roughly 48 hours after it was announced, Thursday’s relocated preseason game between the Cowboys and Texans has been canceled.

It’s the latest twist in what has been whirlwind week after Hurricane Harvey slammed the Houston area and the Gulf Coast. The Texans traveled to Dallas on Saturday night after a preseason game in New Orleans, unable to return to Houston due to flood and extensive storm damage.

The Texans have been using the Cowboys’ facility at The Star to practice this week, and the two teams’ preseason contest – original slated to be played in Houston – was relocated to AT&T Stadium.

In the time since, the Texans have opted for an opportunity to return home to their families and community.

The Cowboys made all tickets to the game available for $25 on Tuesday night, with all of those proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts. Fans who have already purchased tickets may get them refunded. Otherwise, that money will still go toward storm relief.

Cowboys officials are in the process of determining whether an event can still be held on AT&T Stadium on Thursday night -- be it a practice, a scrimmage, an autograph session or something similar.

Cowboys Place CB Leon McFadden On Reserve/Injured List

– The Cowboys have placedon the Reserve/Injured list on Tuesday.

McFadden had missed the last several practices with a hamstring injury.

The roster move puts the Cowboys closer to reaching the NFL-mandated 53-man limit by Sept. 2. The team has one more preseason game Thursday against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium and then will focus on final roster cuts.

Preseason Finale With Texans Officially Moved to AT&T Stadium

(Aug. 28; 5:20 p.m.) As expected, Thursday’s preseason finale with the Texans has been officially moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The NFL made the announcement Monday afternoon, not long after the Texans finished up their practice at Ford Center here in Frisco.

With the relentless rain from Hurricane Harvey that has hit the city of Houston, the league has decided to divert the game from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium.

As of now, ticket and parking information is unavailable but will be announced later in the week.

Hurricane Forces Texans To Dallas; Practicing At The Star & Maybe More

(Aug. 27; 6:20 p.m.) While football obviously takes a backseat to the catastrophic events taking place in Houston, the Cowboys have not only opened up their facility for the Houston Texans, but are prepared to even host Thursday’s preseason finale, which was scheduled at NRG Stadium.

Hurricane Harvey and the massive amounts of rain prevented the Texans from returning to Houston after Saturday’s preseason game in New Orleans. Instead, the team traveled to Dallas, where they are expected to practice indoors at The Star on Monday and Tuesday in Frisco.

The Cowboys have scheduled practices at Ford Center, which are open to the public. Houston will alternate its practice schedule around the Cowboys’ plans. Dallas is scheduled for a night practice at 5 p.m. on Monday and then 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s likely the Texans will stagger their practices, going in the morning on Monday and in the afternoon Tuesday.

For now, there has been no official word on moving the game to AT&T Stadium. On Saturday, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said it’s not their decision to make but if the Texans and the NFL decide to go that route, they will make sure AT&T Stadium is ready for action.

Anthony Hitchens, Chaz Green Leave Game With Injuries vs. Raiders

– Two starters for the Cowboys in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Oakland Raiders – middle linebackerand left guard– left in the first half with injuries.

Hitchens was helped off the field by team athletic trainers with a knee injury, according to a press box announcement. Earlier in the second quarter, Green limped to the locker room with an ankle injury. Cornerback Duke Thomas also suffered a knee injury in the first half.

The severity of each injury is unknown at this point.

Green moved to left tackle late in the first half after Tyron Smith was substituted out. He has been competing with Jonathan Cooper at left guard throughout preseason.

Cowboys Sign New WR & LB To Fill Roster Vacancies

(Aug. 25, 3:43 p.m.) – The Cowboys have released two injured players ahead of Saturday’s game against Oakland, replacing them with two new names.

The team announced Friday that it had waived/injured wide receiver Corey Washington and linebacker John Lotulelei, after both players sustained injuries in the last few days. Washington had only been with the team for a week or so, while Lotulelei had been with the Cowboys throughout the offseason program after signing a futures contract in January.

The Cowboys held workouts on Friday, and they signed two of those – wide receiver Karel Hamilton and linebacker Lamar Louis. Hamilton is a rookie who signed with Cincinnati after going undrafted in the spring. The Bengals released him last weekend.

Louis is in his second NFL season and has spent time with three clubs. He signed with Arizona after going undrafted in 2016, and he was ultimately released in Week 2 of last season. He later spent a month with the New Orleans Saints. The Baltimore Ravens signed him last December, and he remained there through the 2017 offseason until he was released last week.

Elliott To Be Excused From Practice During Next Week’s Appeal Hearing

– Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed thathas been excused from practice next Monday and Tuesday to attend his appeal hearing.

Two weeks ago, the NFL suspended Elliott six regular-season games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jones said a Cowboys representative will attend the appeal hearing. He did not want to speculate on a timetable for a ruling by Harold Henderson, who was appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the appeal.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Thursday that he's leaning toward playing Elliott for the first time this preseason Saturday night against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. The All-Pro running back is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Stephen Jones: AT&T Stadium Available If Necessary For Preseason Finale

(Aug. 25; 11:48 p.m.) – With Hurricane Harvey moving toward Houston, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said AT&T Stadium’s “doors are open” as a contingency plan for next Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans, currently scheduled to be played NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Yes, we’ll make it available if we need to,” Jones said. “We want to help them in any way we can.

“We’re working with them. Certainly our door is open. We think so much of them, Mr. (Bob) McNair and the Texans, and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out if they need help.”

Chaz Green Knows Staying On The Field Is Critical In Camp Competition

has an opportunity to become a full-time starter for the first time in his career.

Injuries held him back his first two seasons in the league – and as he competes with Jonathan Cooper at left guard in this year’s training camp, he also continues to fight against cramping due to dehydration.

“It’s something I’ve been dealing with my whole career,” Green said. “It’s definitely frustrating but it’s kind of part of what it is to be an athlete.”

Green has battled cramping in practice in his first two seasons in the league, and he left late in practice Tuesday for the same reason. He continually works with the athletic training staff to combat the issue, and he has practiced the last two days at both guard and tackle.

But with La’el Collins entrenched at right tackle, left guard is Green’s best chance to start.

He said he only played guard once at the University of Florida: one half against Vanderbilt his senior year. The 2015 third-round pick missed most of his rookie season with the Cowboys due to hip surgery, and he was the backup swing tackle last year before a back injury ended his season.

Now he’s adjusting to guard, and doing everything he can to stay on the field.

“I’ve said this in the past: The more reps I get, I tend to do better out there, especially at a new position,” Green said. “It’s key. It’s something they’ve talked to me about. I know myself. Just got to do what I can to stay on the field as much as possible.”

Garrett Updates Status Of Chaz Green & Charles Tapper

– It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are too concerned about either of Tuesday’s injury issues.andboth left practice on Tuesday afternoon – Tapper earlier in the day and Green toward the tail end of practice. Green’s injury was later reported as cramping, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he expects the third-year offensive lineman to practice on Wednesday.

“He had a good day’s work yesterday,” Garrett said. “That happened at the later part of practice, so we do anticipate him going today.”

Tapper left practice with a neck injury, but Garrett was optimistic that the problem doesn’t seem too serious.

“The X-Rays and the tests were negative, which was positive for us, but we’ll see how he feels today,” Garrett said.

Elsewhere, Garrett said the Cowboys’ veterans will have their usual off day during the practice cycle. Darren McFadden, Cole Beasley, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Tyron Smith, Sean Lee and Orlando Scandrick will all sit out of the competitive portions of practice. Those absences are not injury-related.

Crawford Looking To Return From Ankle Sprain “Sooner Than Later”

– Defensive lineman’s sprained ankle is “getting better and better,” head coach Jason Garrett says, though he’s still week-to-week in his recovery.

“He’s doing a lot of stuff on the side with our trainers and with our strength staff. And he’s got a real good spirit about him,” Garrett said. “I think that was a scary situation for all of us when it first happened. But we got some good news afterward and we don’t anticipate him doing anything this week or even next week. We’re hopeful in the next couple of weeks he’ll be back ready to go again.”

The Cowboys’ regular-season opener is Sept. 10 against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Crawford was carted off the practice field Aug. 8 in Oxnard, Calif., after his ankle bent awkwardly during a play in team drills. Initially, he feared the worst.

“When you have a time in your career (2013) where you tear your Achilles, that’s the first thing that goes through your mind when something happens around your ankle area,” he said. “That’s the first thing that went through my mind. I heard a little pop. Immediately started praying, hoping it wasn’t, and thank God it wasn’t.”

Crawford is out of a protective boot and seems to be moving around well. He said he's started in his on-field rehab work with Britt Brown, the Cowboys' associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation.

Cooper Rush Will Get Some More 2nd-Team QB Reps, Garrett Says

– Head coach Jason Garrett said he anticipates rookie quarterbacktaking some more second-team reps in Tuesday’s practice at Ford Center at The Star.

Kellen Moore took the majority of the second-team work Monday, but late in practice Rush was given a few reps. The undrafted rookie has been productive in three preseason games, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions.

“From minute one, rookie minicamp all through the OTA’s and certainly through training camp and his first few preseason games, he’s ready for his opportunities," Garrett said. "So yesterday we gave him some work with the twos and he did a nice job with that. We moved Kellen Moore to work with the threes. We moved them back again during practice. Just wanted to see how each of those guys responded.”

Moore played well in the Hall of Fame Game against Arizona, posting a 100.6 passer rating with one touchdown and one interception. In the last two preseason games he’s completed 18 of 38 passes for 200 yards, and he lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown against the Colts this past Saturday.

Garrett was asked if Rush’s work with the second team is a product of what he’s done or what Moore hasn’t done.

“Probably a combination,” Garrett said. “I thought Kellen has done some really good things and then other times hasn’t been as good. And Cooper has taken advantage of his opportunities when he’s gotten them. That’s the big thing we try to emphasize to all our players. “If you get 20 reps in practice and work two, maximize them. … Each of those guys has done a good job of that.”

Rod Smith’s “No. 1 Fan,” Jaylon Smith, Is Proud Of His Big Brother

– Surrounded by reporters after his first football game in nearly two years, a big smile creased’s face when asked about his brother Rod’s performance against the Colts: seven carries for 53 yards in the second half of a 24-19 preseason win.

"That's my big brother. He's doing his thing,” Jaylon said. “He's very comfortable back at the running back position. Last year, he switched to fullback, a position he never played before. They asked him to gain 10 pounds. He's confident. He's looking like his old self."

While Jaylon has worked diligently to return from his 2016 injury, Rod has impressed the Cowboys in training camp while competing for a backup running back spot.

Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension, pending appeal, could help pave the way for Rod to make the team. A strong preseason performance like last Saturday night certainly helps, too.

“I’m really proud of him,” Jaylon said. “I’m his No. 1 fan.”

As Zeke Rests, Cowboys Show Their Running Back Depth In Win

– If indeed the Cowboys are withoutfor the first six regular-season games – the All-Pro’s suspension is currently under appeal – Saturday’s preseason win over the Colts at AT&T Stadium was an encouraging sign for the team’s other options in the running game.

Darren McFadden started the game in place of Elliott (rest) and had nine carries for 59 yards. Alfred Morris carried nine times for 49 yards.

That’s six yards per carry in limited work for Elliott’s primary backups, both established veterans and former 1,000-yard rushers.

“We always approach every day as to be the starters because you’re one play away,” Morris said. “Every day in practice we show up and let it be known we can carry the load just like we have in the past and can continue doing in the future.”

One miscue was McFadden’s lost fumble inside the red zone on the offense’s second series. He wasn’t sure what caused the fumble, but overall he was productive running behind the Cowboys’ starting offensive line.

“It felt good being out there and being able to work with those guys,” he said. “They do a great job up front. Anytime I can I get behind those guys and run, I love it.”

Proof of the team’s depth at running back, Rod Smith also continued his strong preseason with seven carries for 53 yards in the second half.

“No difference than we’ve seen in camp,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Everybody on this team would say the same, that tonight was just another extension of what he’s done all camp long -- a guy that runs hard, drives his knees, breaks tackles. He was a broken tackle a way from a long touchdown, as you see. He’s just a great guy that goes out there and shows his all every time.”

Jones Still Gathering Thoughts On Elliott Suspension; Team “In Support Of Zeke”

– Following Saturday’s preseason win over the Colts, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones again politely declined to comment on’s six-game suspension by the NFL.

The suspension is currently under appeal and reportedly will be heard Aug. 29.

“I have said I just want to get my thoughts together, see some more cards played and just see kind of how this thing turns out,” Jones said. “I know that they’ve got a real important date set and want that to have every opportunity it can to have things in its best light. But we certainly are in support of Zeke.”

Garrett Reflects On Oxnard Camp; Three Competitions In Final Practice

– The Cowboys have completed the Oxnard, Calif., portion of training camp.

The team held its final practice on the West Coast, a combination of work in pads and shells, on Thursday. The players will fly home Friday, play their third preseason game Saturday against the Colts at AT&T Stadium, then resume a camp-like format next week with a series of practices at The Star in Frisco.

“I thought we had a really good camp,” head coach Jason Garrett said. “I thought guys came in, they were ready to practice. They did a good job preparing themselves in the time that we had off before camp and we got right to work. To me, having the opportunity to play in the Hall of Fame Game was really good for our team, a chance to see a lot of young guys in a game-type environment has been good for us. I think it’s helped their development and growth throughout camp. And now to have three more games to get some of the more veteran players ready and to get our entire football team evaluated the way we need to, it’s a great opportunity for us.”

As he’s known to do at the end of camp, Garrett decided to finish the final practice with a little friendly competition. He promised to tweak the team’s remaining Thursday schedule (meetings, walkthrough, regular curfew time) if the players met three challenges.

They did. Quarterback-turned-safety Jameill Showers threw a pass that hit the star logo on the River Ridge Complex tower, safety (and former high school kicker) Jeff Heath kicked a field goal, and offensive lineman Dan Skipper fielded a punt from Chris Jones.

The Best Jason Garrett Impression That Cooper Rush Can Give

– In what seems to have become rookie tradition around the league, the Cowboys’ 2017 class was asked to sing in front of the team earlier in training camp.

Quarterback Cooper Rush didn’t fare so well.

“He got booed in the first three words,” Dak Prescott said.

Plan B for Rush: Do an impression of head coach Jason Garrett.

“It was great,” Prescott said. “The redhead, the resemblance. He did a great job.”

Asked to rate Rush’s impersonation, Garrett smiled and said, “It’s hard to know. He’s a better quarterback than an impressionist.”

Indeed, Garrett and the Cowboys are pleased with Rush’s progress in camp. The undrafted rookie has shown poise and composure in the second half of the first two preseason games, throwing a touchdown in each game.

Perhaps that’s the best Garrett impression Rush can make: Catch on in the league as a backup with upside. Garrett played 13 years, including seven with the Cowboys as a member of two Super Bowl teams.

“He has a good feel for playing,” Garrett said of Rush. “A lot of the stuff we look for that maybe stuff other people don’t see, he gets the ball out of his hand quickly, sometimes he’ll speed up through a progression because there is a guy rushing him, he knows he has to get it out of his hand.

“I think he manages the game well. He’s poised and composed, he handles success and adversity. Those are the things that you want to see in a young quarterback. He demonstrated that in his first two outings.”

Jerry Jones Not Prepared To Comment About Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

(Aug. 15, 6:43 p.m.) – Jerry Jones said he intends to discuss Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension and subsequent appeal at some point – but not quite yet.

The Cowboys’ owner and general manager was stopped by reporters after his team’s Tuesday practice, just a few days following the announcement of Elliott’s six-game suspension. But even as the NFL Players Association announced it would appeal the ruling, Jones said he isn’t prepared to comment.

“I don’t have anything to say about any of the appeal or anything about that issue, today,” Jones said. “But certainly I’ll be visiting with you guys about it in the future. Right now, today, is just not the time for me to talk about it.”

Jones was asked a variety of follow-up questions, such as whether he was upset about the ruling or whether he had spoken to Elliott. He declined comment on all of them, but he did allow that he intends to speak about the situation at some point in the future.

“I’m not going to visit about that,” he said. “I’m best going to comment on this thing when I have all of our thoughts and plans in place.”

The Cowboys switched out a few players near the bottom of the roster on Tuesday, adding four new players.

(Aug. 15; 4:10 p.m.) – Among those are two cornerbacks who worked out for the team after walk-through practice here in Oxnard. Dajuan Butler and John Green were signed to the roster to help with cornerback depth that has been depleted thanks to hamstring injuries to Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Marquez White.

The Cowboys also signed tight end M.J. McFarland, who was with the team briefly in the offseason and wide receiver Corey Washington.

To make room, the Cowboys waived guard Ruben Carter and linebacker Lucas Wacha. Tight end Connor Hamlett (ankle) was waived/injured and wide receiver Javonte Herndon received an injury settlement.

Justin Durant Passes Physical, Expected To Return To Practice

– Linebackerhas passed his physical and is expected to be activated off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. The Cowboys practice this afternoon.

For the second straight year, Durant signed a one-year deal with Dallas in mid-July. This year he entered training camp coming off elbow surgery.

A 10-year veteran, Durant appeared in 13 games last season and registered 54 tackles.

It’s uncertain how much work Durant will get in practice as he works his way back into the linebacker rotation. As a free agent, he did not participate in an NFL offseason program while recovering from his elbow injury.

Updating Injury Status On Tyron Smith, Rookie CBs

– With the final round of practices in California set to begin, it looks like the Cowboys will have some shuffling in their lineup on Monday.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett addressed the media Monday afternoon and updated several injury issues facing the team – namely, Tyron Smith, who missed last week with tightness in his back.

“We’re going to try to work Tyron back in there,” Garrett said.

Smith might not have a full workload, as the aim is to manage his back properly through the preseason. But smith participated in the team’s morning walkthrough, so his ability to do some work in practice is in line with the Cowboys’ assessment that the injury isn’t a serious issue.

Elsewhere, it was encouraging to see cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis participate in the morning walkthrough. However, both players are still recovering from hamstring injuries, and Garrett said neither will participate in the competitive portions of practice.

Sean Lee will also sit out of practice after feeling some hamstring tightness last week. Chidobe Awuzie also will not practice, as he is coping with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Taco Charlton Hopes Sack vs. Rams Is “First Of Many”

got his first NFL sack, preseason or otherwise, in Saturday’s preseason loss to the L.A. Rams.

Starting at right defensive end, the Cowboys’ first-round pick was more active with about 10 more snaps than his debut in the Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals. Early in the game he had a quarterback pressure and hustled across the field to chase down running back Malcolm Brown.

His sack, late in the first quarter, helped force the Rams to punt from deep in their own territory. The Cowboys would then drive for a field goal.

“It felt good to finally get one,” Charlton said. “Hopefully this is the first of many, but it felt good to finally get one in an NFL game.”

Charlton said he played 16 snaps against the Cardinals on Aug. 3. Head coach Jason Garrett said at first glance, the rookie appeared to be around the ball more in his second game.

“When you’re a defensive lineman, you have the opportunity to go against our offensive linemen in practice, what a great opportunity to get better,” Garrett said. “And you’re not going to win all the time, you’re going to lose a lot. But you just have to keep battling. He’s certainly done that.”

Injury Updates: Connor Hamlett Hurts Ankle; Stephen Paea Sits Out; More

– Cowboys backup tight endwas carted off the field with an ankle injury after the second-to-last play of the game Saturday night against the L.A. Rams.

Hamlett’s injury adds to a list of Cowboys players who have been sidelined. Defensive tackle Stephen Paea did not travel with the team to L.A. due to swelling in his knee. Among those who did not play were Tyrone Crawford (ankle) left tackle Tyron Smith (back), Sean Lee (hamstring), Brice Butler (foot) and rookie Jourdan Lewis (hamstring).

Lee Walks Into Locker Room With Hamstring Injury

#50 Sean Lee

This is the time of year to be cautious. So the Cowboys sendinginto the locker room Thursday with a hamstring strain shouldn’t be something to be alarmed about.

Head coach Jason Garrett will address the matter in his post-practice press conference but the vibe here at camp is that Lee’s setback isn’t too serious.

He walked into the locker room midway through practice without a noticeable limp. He was held out of Wednesday’s practice for a veteran day.

It was probably 50-50 if he played Saturday in Los Angeles but it’s likely not going to happen now.

Tapper Dealing With Hip Soreness; Says Back Is Fine

– More practice reps are available whilerecovers from a sprained ankle, but first-year defensive endhas been limited this week with hip soreness.

Tapper, who made his game debut last week against the Arizona Cardinals, said the long trip back from Ohio on Hall of Fame weekend likely contributed to the muscle spasms he’s dealing with this week. He didn’t take part in team drills on Wednesday.

The good news: Tapper says his back isn’t an issue. He spent his rookie season rehabbing a back injury and still does core workouts to help strengthen that area.

He’s listening to the athletic trainers and hopes to be back to full participation soon. Last week was a start.

“A whole year I’ve been missing playing football,” he said, “to finally get out there and run around and have some fun.”

(Update: Tapper worked back into some team drills on Thursday.)

Dak Looks Up To Roger Staubach On And Off The Field

soaked up Hall of Fame weekend, meeting enshrinees from different eras in addition to former Cowboys greats such as coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

One Cowboys legend in particular Prescott has enjoyed visiting with since entering the league: Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, who was known for his scrambling ability as a quarterback, too.

“He’s just a great guy,” Prescott said. “He definitely gives me advice, talks about me running and stuff like that on the football field. But he’s just a guy that I like to watch and look at over his whole life in everything that he’s done, from being in the military serving our country to playing this great game and now the businessman he is.

“He’s just somebody that you’re forced to idolize. So any chance I get to just talk to him, it’s special to me.”

Garrett: Tyrone Crawford Will Be Out “A Little Bit” With Sprained Ankle

– Head coach Jason Garrett confirmed that defensive endsuffered a lateral right ankle sprain in Tuesday’s practice and would be out for “a little bit.”

“We don’t anticipate him practicing here in the next few days, but maybe not as quite as serious as everyone initially reported,” Garrett said.

The Cowboys haven’t listed a specific timetable for Crawford’s return. Four preseason games are left, and their Sept. 10 regular-season opener is just over four weeks away.

Crawford has been working at defensive end in the base defense and moving inside to defensive tackle in the nickel defense.

“He’s just a really hard-working guy,” Garrett said. “Football’s very important to him. He’s a great example to his teammates and he’s getting better and better and better.”

Garrett, Cowboys Not Alarmed By Smith’s Back Issues

Last year,fought through back and neck injuries all season, even sitting out a couple of games near the end of the regular season.

While he’s been relatively healthy all summer long, Smith has now started to experience more issues with his back, causing him to sit out of a few practices over the last two weeks. And even when he’s returned, Smith hasn’t looked himself, getting beat a few times in pass-rushing drills.

Head coach Jason Garrett said Smith is dealing with “tightness” in his back but doesn’t seem overly cocnered at this point.

“We don’t think issue is related to anything in his past,” Garrett said. “For a guy like that, we just want to be deliberate bringing him back.”

Garrett said Smith won’t practice on Wednesday, but that was more scheduled as six other vets – Bryant, Witten, Crawford, Lee, Scandrick and McFadden are taking veteran rest days.

Jaylon Feels “Great” As He Gets Set For More Reps Wednesday

– First-year linebackersat out Tuesday’s practice as part of his training camp schedule coming off last year’s knee injury, but he should get more reps in pads Wednesday whentakes a veteran rest day.

“I feel great, I really do,” Smith said. “Just taking it day by day.”

Lee starts at the weak-side (WILL) spot. Smith has been practicing mostly at middle linebacker (MIKE) but played WILL in college.

Head coach Jason Garrett said the team hasn’t decided whether Smith will make his debut this Saturday against the L.A. Rams, but he “absolutely” expects Smith to play in preseason. The Cowboys have four games left.

Smith says the padded practices have been good preparation for game action, whenever it comes.

“Cowboys practice is tough,” he said. “You’ve got to grind it out and it’s something that I’ve been doing and when you get in the games that’s the fun part.”

Crawford Carted Off With Apparent Ankle Injury

Defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford appeared to have a significant right ankle injury towards the end of Tuesday’s afternoon practice, forcing him to be carted off the field.

Crawford, who has been playing mostly defensive end as of late, tried to chase down Ezekiel Elliott on a play. But when the running back reversed field, Crawford stopped abruptly and went down immediately. He was on the field for a few minutes and expressed obvious frustration as his teammates tried to offer support.

It wasn’t far on the field from when Crawford suffered a torn Achilles and missed all of the 2013 season.

Stay turned for more details.

5 Players Who Have Stood Out To Stephen Jones So Far In Camp

– The Cowboys are just over halfway through their training camp stay in Oxnard, Calif.

The early receiver battle between first-year veteran Andy Jones and seventh-round pick Noah Brown . “I think Andy’s come a long ways and I think Noah brings a skill set to the table that’s going to be interesting in terms of that competition," Stephen Jones said.



. “I think Andy’s come a long ways and I think Noah brings a skill set to the table that’s going to be interesting in terms of that competition," Stephen Jones said. Jones said linebacker Jaylon Smith has “answered the bell every time” in terms of his work back from last year’s knee injury and nerve damage.



has “answered the bell every time” in terms of his work back from last year’s knee injury and nerve damage. Second-round cornerback Chidobe Awuzie ’s start to camp. Jones said the Hall of Fame Game was a good early test that he will continue to build on in preseason.



’s start to camp. Jones said the Hall of Fame Game was a good early test that he will continue to build on in preseason. Jones praised first-year defensive end Charles Tapper’s productivity prior to the lower body tightness that sidelined him for most of Monday’s practice.

"Too Early To Speculate" On a Contract Extension for Zack Martin

Nothing has been agreed to, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there has been movement on a new contract for

“We’re making our rounds there, and it takes time,” Jones said. “That’s usually kind of how these things work. There’s a whole lot of zero progress, then all of a sudden you make some.”

Jones said when the Cowboys arrived at training camp that they would try to work out a new deal for their All-Pro guard. Martin still has two seasons left on his rookie contract, but the Cowboys would prefer to secure him for the long-term, as they’ve done with other offensive line building blocks like Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick.

“It’s too early for me to speculate whether we’re close or whether this thing can get done or not,” Jones said. “Obviously, we would love to get it done. But there’s two sides to this, and certainly it’s not easy to figure out exactly where it should be.”

Martin has been a Pro Bowler in all three of his professional seasons, and he has been named first-team All-Pro twice. When he does eventually sign a new deal, it’s bound to be a hefty one. However tough the negotiation might be, Jones said he was happy in the knowledge that Martin wants to be with the Cowboys – and the Cowboys certainly want him with them.

“As I said, I fully suspect we’ll figure something out at some point in time, and he’ll be a Dallas Cowboy for most of his career,” he said.

Tyron Smith and Maliek Collins Return to Practice on Monday; Other Injury Updates

It sounds like the Cowboys will welcome two starters back to practice on Monday afternoon.

It remains to be seen how much work they’ll do, but Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tyron Smith and Maliek Collins will be back at practice when the team returns to work.

“We do anticipate those guys doing some work in practice,” Garrett said.

Smith missed the last two days of practice before the Cowboys’ trip to Ohio with back tightness. Collins has been out a bit longer, as he suffered a hip flexor injury during the first padded practice of camp.

Two injured players from the Hall of Fame Game will sit out to start this week. Anthony Brown is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in the win against Arizona, and Joe Looney is sitting out with a toe injury.

“Don’t anticipate either of those guys practicing,” Garrett said. “Anthony is dealing with a hamstring, Joe is dealing with a toe. We’re taking each of those situations day by day.”

Elsewhere, it doesn’t sound like either Ryan Switzer or Jourdan Lewis is quite ready to return to the fray. Both players are recovering from hamstring injuries, and Garrett said all the Cowboys’ hampered players are working their way back on their own schedules.

“Some of those guys will be limited. It varies from guy to guy – warming up on the side, doing individuals,” he said. “Some guys will do some team as we go. There’s a group of guys who are kind of in that limited category.”

Cowboys Find Some Normalcy in Oxnard

The Cowboys made it back on the practice field here in Oxnard for the first time in nearly a week. Monday’s practice was a sense of normalcy for the Cowboys, who spent four days in Ohio, both playing in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, along with the weekend of festivities surrounding Jerry Jones’ induction.

The Cowboys did have one practice spliced into the hectic week when Jason Garrett had the team working out at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon before the team went to the Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton. View Gallery.

Witten, Sean Lee Comment On Jerry Jones’ HOF Enshrinement

Early in his 37-minute Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, Jerry Jones recognized the current Cowboys roster sitting together inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in matching track suits, showing unity and support for the team’s longtime owner/general manager.

Afterward, 2016 team captains Jason Witten and Sean Lee shared their thoughts on Jones’ official induction.

Jason Witten:

"It was a special weekend for the Jones family and all of us who have been a part of the Dallas Cowboys organization over the years.

It certainly was an honor well deserved for a man who respects the game, has given his life to it, and has done so much for the betterment of our game.

Tonight ensures that his accomplishments won't soon be forgotten, and his legacy memorialized for generations of the future.

It was neat for the world to see what we get to see so often — with an owner like Jerry, it makes you want to be the best you can possibly be every day, to represent the Star the right way."

Sean Lee:

“To see Mr. Jones enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is something special for our entire football team, and we are all honored to be a part of it.

His hard work, not only within our organization, but around the entire NFL, has solidified the future of our game and made it what it is today.

His passion for the game is on display each and everyday, and it is evident to the entire organization. It makes everyone more determined to get their job done.

His leadership and drive represent the values of both the Star and the NFL shield.”

Anthony Brown Leaves Game Early With Tight Hamstring

– Cowboys cornerbackleft the first quarter of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game with a tight hamstring.

Brown, a nine-game starter as a rookie a year ago, said his hamstring tightened up diving for the ball on an extra point by the Arizona Cardinals.

Exiting the game early was likely a precautionary move by the team. Head coach Jason Garrett told reporters he didn't think the injury was too serious.

“Just put some ice on it and go to treatment in the morning," Brown said.

First Official Game Without Romo… Still Includes Romo

Minutes before kickoff, Tony Romo was walking down the hallway when he ran into Miles Austin. Then he saw Marc Colombo and the two had a quick chat.

No, this wasn’t 2008 all over again. Just a press-box scene here in Canton as Romo made his way to the broadcast booth for a “practice run” with new CBS partner Jim Nantz. The Cowboys’ all-time leading passer, Romo hasn’t officially retired from football but appears to be in full swing in his new gig as the analyst on the CBS’ No. 1 team.

Austin is now serving as a scout for the Cowboys, while Colombo is an assistant offensive line coach who watches the games from the upstairs coaching booth.

Jerry Jones Says Jaylon Smith Is "Unlikely" To Play Against Cardinals

– Jason Garrett has no intention of tipping his hand about the Hall of Fame Game.

As recently as Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys’ head coach declined to tell reporters who would and wouldn’t be playing when his team faces the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones provided at least a clue after Tuesday’s practice, though. Jones was asked about the possibility that Jaylon Smith participates on Thursday, and he wasn’t encouraging.

“I’m not going to get into it, right now – but I think it’s unlikely,” he said.

That’s not a huge surprise. Smith is still working his way back from a major knee injury and has gone through just four padded practices since training camp began. The Cowboys will likely wait to get him a bit more acclimated before inserting him into a game environment.

Jerry Jones Excited For Canton As HOF Enshrinement Draws Closer

– Jerry Jones is just four days away from official enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Visiting with reporters after practice, Jones said he’s looking forward to catching up with old college teammates from the University of Arkansas who are expected to attend. And of course, he’s proud that his family and the Cowboys team will be there two nights after Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones’ wife, Gene, will present him Saturday.

How’s the prepared induction speech coming along?

“I’m in good shape with my time, let’s put it like that,” he said with a smile.

Back Issues Sideline Tyron Smith From Tuesday Practice

(Aug. 1; 12:22 p.m.) –For second straight day, left tackle Tyron Smith is not practicing with the team here in Oxnard. On Monday, Smith was among six veterans with a scheduled day off but the Cowboys held out Smith, who is dealing with some minor back tightness. Smith battled through injury back and neck issues last year, forcing him to miss three starts in 2016.

Smith wasn’t on the field for the first part of Tuesday’s practice but came out later in the session, but not in uniform.

Smith is one of several starters who will likely be held out of Thursday’s preseason opener with the Cardinals in Canton.

Expect head coach Jason Garrett to address the matter and more in his daily press conference, which is schedule around 1:15 p.m. (PDT).

Chaz Green To Miss "A Week Or So"; 6 Vets, Jaylon Smith Resting Monday

– Third-year offensive linemanis expected to miss “a week or so” with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday’s practice.

“We think it’s a shorter rather than a longer timetable for it,” Garrett said.

With Green out, Jonathan Cooper took more reps at left guard and Byron Bell played more tackle on Sunday.

Garrett also said the same six veterans who rested the first day of pads last Wednesday will be held out again today: Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, Darren McFadden, Sean Lee, Orlando Scandrick and Tyrone Crawford.

First-year linebacker Jaylon Smith will also rest Monday after practicing pads two straight days.

“I think he’s getting better and better," Garrett said. "He’s very active, he’s around the ball a lot. He’s moving better, and he’s done a really good job with the work we’ve given him.”

League Officials Update Ruling On Brice Butler Penalty

Controversial calls have a way of following the Cowboys, and that was certainly the case in 2016.

The Cowboys were at the center of two officiating controversies last season – Ezekiel Elliott’s famous leap into The Salvation Army’s red kettle at AT&T Stadium last December, as well as the notorious flag on Brice Butler for huddling illegally during the playoff loss to Green Bay.

NFL officials met with members of the media on Monday at the Cowboys’ training camp, and elaborated on updates to the rule book this year.

League rules this year stipulate that Elliott’s leap will still be a penalty in 2017. Players are now allowed to celebrate as a group, and they can legally go to the ground while celebrating. But Elliott’s use of the kettle is still considered as the use of a prop – which is still illegal.

Butler should be able to avoid a similar fate this year. Officials clarified that they will now be able to issue a warning in the event of an illegal substitution. A second offense will prompt an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Chaz Green Expected To Miss Some Time With Shoulder Injury

– Third-year offensive linemandid not practice Sunday due to a shoulder injury and is expected to miss some time, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters.

Green underwent an MRI and the injury won’t require surgery, Jones said.

It’s unclear how much time Green will miss, but Jones did say the team is fortunate the injury occurred with several weeks before the Sept. 10 regular-season opener.

Green, a third-round pick in 2015, has worked at guard and tackle this offseason as the Cowboys look to tweak their offensive line at a couple of spots following Doug Free’s retirement and Ronald Leary’s free agent departure. Hip, foot and back injuries limited Green’s availability in his first two seasons.

Garrett Updates Justin Durant's Status

was moved off the NFI list on Saturday afternoon, which means there’s just one player at Cowboys camp who has yet to get into the mix.

That’s to be expected, since Justin Durant joined the roster just a week before training camp. The veteran linebacker has mainly worked with the athletic training staff while he prepares to play football again.

“He’s done a really nice job with the work we’ve given him,” said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. “It’s mostly been on the side. He’s in meetings. He’s out there just trying to get himself physically right to go through this.”

Durant is no stranger to the NFL grind, given that this will be his 11th professional season. As they do with all players returning after an absence, the Cowboys are being sure to ease him in slowly. But given that this team started training camp a full week early, Durant will have tons of time to get himself involved.

“We just want to make sure he’s got his feet underneath him and he’s ready to go before we put him out there,” Garrett said. “Not being with us in the spring, he has been working out, he is coming off the injury, we’re just going to make sure he’s ready to go. We have plenty of time to do that.”

Jones Sidesteps Kaepernick Question

(July 29; 7:52 p.m.)The signing of veteran quarterback Luke McCown prompted reporters to ask what many fans are wondering as well, Why not sign Colin Kaepernick?

Jerry Jones was asked that same question in a couple of different ways but the owner/GM wasn’t taking the bait. In fact, he never actually referenced the former 49ers quarterback in his answers, which geared more towards explaining why McCown fit into the plans as a third quarterback here in camp.

“We really have our guys set in a way that Luke fit what we wanted from our third quarterback,” Jones said. “Dak is obviously No. 1 and Moore is obviously No. 2. So we’re looking for somebody we can evaluate and train and possibly be a quarterback of the future. The real thing is we’re looking for what fits our team talent-wise. Talent-wise. We liked Luke very much.”

Jones was asked several other questions about Kaepernick and why he hasn’t signed with the team.

“Nothing surprises me in the NFL … at all,” Jones said. “We have been very fortunate that it looks we have our quarterback of the future.”

Jerry Jones Names 3 Young Standouts

(July 29; 7:24 p.m.)The Cowboys don’t always like to pinpoint players who are performing well, but then again, Jerry Jones isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

When asked about a couple of guys who have caught his eye, the owner didn’t hesitate to name a trio of young players, starting with linebacker Jaylon Smith.

“I really like what I’m seeing from him,” Jones said of Smith. “He’s improving a lot over the last couple of days. He had some explosion and some speed. He’s got instincts.”

Jones also mentioned cornerback Marquez White, the sixth-round pick from Florida State.

“White is a guy that we know is very instinctive,” he sad. “That was a key interception he had down there.”

And Jones didn’t leave out guard Chaz Green, who is battling for the starting left guard spot with Jonathan Cooper.

“I thought Green did some good work out there,” Jones said. “He’s getting better every time he’s out there.” Read

Cowboys Anticipated Moore’s Suspension Before Signing

While the rest of the world might have been surprised to hear of Demontre’ Moore’s two-game suspension, the Cowboys say they were anticipating this all along, even when they signed him back in the offseason.

“We understand what that situation as when we signed him,” Garrett said in Saturday’s press conference. “He’s made great strides in our evaluation by our player engagement people. We went ahead and made that signing under our conditions, knowing full well suspension was a possibility. Our eyes were wide open.”

Moore was given a two-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The defensive end’s issues occurred long before the Cowboys decided to sign him as a free agent.

Moore marks the third defensive end to be suspended this year, joining Randy Gregory (16 games) and David Irving (4 games).

Garrett Updates On Switzer, Maliek Collins; Plan For Lewis

– Rookie wide receiverwill not practice Saturday, two days after tweaking his hamstring in practice, head coach Jason Garrett said.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is also expected to sit out again after suffering a hip flexor in the first padded practice of camp on Wednesday.

Garrett said both players will be evaluated day to day.

Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis will participate in more drills Saturday, his second practice since rejoining the team.

“We don’t anticipate him being involved in one-on-ones, but we anticipate him doing most everything else,” Garrett said.

Cowboys Add Veteran WR Javontee Herndon

– With Lucky Whitehead departing for New York andnursing a hamstring injury, the Cowboys added to their receiver corps during their day off on Friday.

Veteran receiver Javontee Herndon was one of several receivers invited to work out for the team this week, and he eventually signed on Friday. Running back Jahad Thomas, who has been battling a hamstring injury since the spring, was waived/injured to make room on the 90-man roster.

Herndon went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2014. He signed with the Chargers, where he recorded 24 catches for 195 yards during the 2015 season. He spent last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Switzer Updates Hamstring Injury, Hopeful For Quick Recovery

– Speaking after Thursday’s walkthrough, rookie receiverindicated his hamstring injury appears to be relatively minor.

“Nothing I’m really too concerned about,” he said.

Switzer hurt his hamstring in seven-on-seven drills Thursday morning when he got grabbed from behind while taking a pass from quarterback Kellen Moore up the field.

The Cowboys are off Friday and return to practice Saturday.

“I know my body pretty well,” Switzer said. “Hopefully it is a day-to-day (timetable). I recover pretty fast.”

Hillman Excited For Opportunity In Dallas

– New running back Ronnie Hillman might have spent four months as a free agent, but he’s happy to catch on with the Cowboys this early in training camp.

Hillman had to learn two different offenses quickly last year. The Vikings signed him a week into the season. Then the Chargers claimed him off waivers in November.

Thursday, the Cowboys added Hillman for depth with rookie Jahad Thomas (hamstring) unable to practice. The club views him as a versatile back who’s capable of contributing on third downs in passing situations.

Hillman played four seasons with the Broncos (2012-15), starting 10 games in 2015 and rushing for a total of 863 yards and seven touchdowns that year. The Broncos and Cowboys have similar running styles, running backs coach Gary Brown said, so there’s some familiarity for Hillman.

In the short term, he’s just looking to get up to speed quickly.

Switzer Limps Off Field With Training Staff

Wide receiverlimped off the field with a member of the training staff in the middle of Thursday’s morning practice.

The rookie from North Carolina participated in team drills and 1-on-1 but came up limping with an apparent hamstring injury after a deep route.

Switzer went into the portable medical tent and did not return to practice. Head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Switzer injured his hamstring and will be re-evaluated.

Linemen Battle in First Camp Fight

(July 27; 12:44 p.m.) It took just two days of full pads for things to get rather chippy here at training camp in Oxnard.

And for defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford, it was really his first day out there after getting a veteran day off Wednesday.

Crawford was in the middle of action on at least three occasions, including a skirmish with All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who locked him down on two straight 1-on-1 pass rush drills, prompting Crawford to retaliate with a punch. It was one several shoving matches between the offensive and defensive lines in the morning drill.

Crawford had plenty of words to say for his “teammates” in the white jerseys.

Ronnie Hillman Signs With Cowboys For Running Back Depth

The Cowboys have officially signed veteran running back Ronnie Hillman.

It's uncertain if Hillman, a five-year vet who spent four years in Denver, will be on the field for the Cowboys' morning practice Thursday. The players are off on Friday.

While there is plenty of speculation this move was made in an attempt to cover themselves in case of a potential Ezekiel Elliott suspension, the Cowboys need some current help at running back with rookie Jahad Thomas sitting out with a hamstring injury.

Hillman started 11 games in 2015 with the Broncos, rushing for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a career-high 24 passes that season.

Last year, he played for both San Diego and Minnesota, but failed to score a touchdown for the first time in his career.

Hillman takes the roster spot vacated by Lucky Whitehead, who was released earlier this week.

Rookie Jourdan Lewis Expected To Rejoin Team Wednesday Night

– Head coach Jason Garrett said rookie cornerbackis scheduled to rejoin the team Wednesday night after a Michigan jury found him not guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Garrett said Lewis “hopefully” can do something in practice Thursday. The team is off on Friday.

“You know, we did a lot of due diligence on him and that entire situation, we spent a lot of time on it before picking him,” Garrett said of Lewis’ exoneration. “So that outcome was not unexpected to us.”

Lucky Whitehead Claimed By The New York Jets

Lucky Whitehead’s NFL career will continue with another team from this point on.

Whitehead was released by the Cowboys on Monday, hitting the waiver wire a day later. The New York Jets claimed him on Wednesday afternoon. Along with Morris Claiborne, Whitehead is the second former Cowboy to join the Jets this year.

Given the sudden nature of Whitehead’s release, there has been plenty of discussion about the decision. The third-year receiver’s name was eventually cleared in the shoplifting incident he was initially tied to in his home state of Virginia, but Cowboys officials said Tuesday they were comfortable with their decision.

Jason Garrett Rest Six Key Veterans Today

– Six of the Cowboys’ key veterans will take a rest day Wednesday, as the Cowboys get into their padded practices.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said at his daily press conference that Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Darren McFadden, Tyrone Crawford, Sean Lee and Orlando Scandrick won’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

That falls in line with the way this team has operated in recent years. Those six veterans are among the Cowboys’ most tenured players, and the intention is to keep them fresh over the course of a six-week preseason – not to mention the 16-week regular season that follows.

Resting Wednesday puts them on a favorable schedule for the remainder of the week. Those six players will practice when the Cowboys return to work on Thursday morning, which will give them a lengthy recovery time with an off day coming on Friday.

Jerry Jones’ Hall Of Fame Speaking Order Announced

– Jerry Jones is scheduled to speak sixth in the seven-man Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

Here’s the complete speaking order for the 2017 class:

The enshrinement ceremony begins Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Central. Jones’ wife, Gene, is scheduled to present him.

The Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Game in Canton on Aug. 3.

Jaylon Smith Looking Forward To Putting The Pads On In Training Camp

– The pads come on Wednesday afternoon for the first time in training camp, marking the first time linebackeris available to participate in a pads practice since college.

Smith has participated in the first two non-compete practices here in Oxnard. Head coach Jason Garrett said last year’s second-round pick will start off on a limited practice schedule as he continues to recover from his 2016 knee injury that resulted in nerve damage.

He’s looking forward to his first work in pads – another step forward in his return to the field.

“Very confident, very confident in myself and everything that I’ve done thus far,” Smith said Tuesday. “The strength staff, the rehab (staff) – associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt Brown, (head athletic trainer) Jim (Maurer) – we have a plan set in place. We won’t deteriorate from it. It’s just about working every day. Everything I’ve done, we’ve started off slow, we continue to progress and I’ve succeeded in everything thus far.” Read

Jerry Jones Reminds Media Of His Loyalty; Lewis Situation & More

(July 25, 7:17 p.m.) Jerry Jones has been criticized for years that he is overly loyal to his players, keeping them on the roster for far too long. So the owner felt the need to talk to the media Tuesday and explain his side of the team’s reasoning for cutting Lucky Whitehead, pointing out that if he’s too loyal to players, then imagine the reasons that forced them to part ways with the wide receiver.

“There’s nothing at all unusual in my mind here. I’m not going to specifically go on about any payer but I am going to say this is business as usual and I really won’t go into my parameters about why a player is here or not.”

For the entire statement, click HERE

Jourdan Lewis Ruled Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Trial Ruled Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Trial

--should be back with the Cowboys in short order.

After a two-day trial in his home state of Michigan, Lewis was ruled “not guilty” Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault and battery in an incident stemming back before this year’s NFL draft.

Lewis, an All-American cornerback during his college career at Michigan, was arrested March 15 for an incident involving his ex-girlfriend. He plead not guilty. The Cowboys drafted him No. 92 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and were confident in his character, having reviewed the specifics around his case.

From the time he was selected on April 28, Lewis maintained his innocence and was confident he’d be exonerated.

“I think it’ll be squashed, right then and there – that first trial date,” Lewis said the night he was drafted. “I’m just looking forward to getting into training camp.”

Cowboys “Moving On” From Lucky Despite Recent Developments

(July 25; 12:42 a.m.) –Seven words. That’s all Stephen Jones wanted to say about the Lucky Whitehead situation, despite reports that the recently-cut receiver had been cleared of shoplifting charges in Virginia.

Still, the Cowboys aren’t changing their stance and have no intention of bringing Whitehead back.

“We’ve made a decision… we’re moving on,” Stephen Jones said in a brief media session after the walk through. Jones went on to repeat that exact statement seven more times.

Moments later, head coach Jason Garrett had a similar response of “We’ve made a decision we felt was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys and we’re moving on.”

Even when one media member walked out of the press conference because of Garrett’s lack of answers, the head coach stuck to his stance. He did add “We know a lot of things about our players that you guys don’t know.”

Whitehead has had several minor issues over his two years with the team, including being held back from making a trip to New York for a game last December because he missed a morning meeting.

Jourdan Lewis Away From Start Of Camp Due To Court Case

– The Cowboys started training camp Monday without rookie cornerback, who has a scheduled jury trial in Michigan regarding his misdemeanor charge of domestic violence stemming from an incident in March with his then-girlfriend.

Head coach Jason Garrett did not know if Lewis would be ready to join the team in Oxnard this week.

Lewis, a third-round pick, was widely considered one of the best cover corners in April’s draft, able to play outside and the slot.

After being drafted, Lewis has expressed confidence he will be fully exonerated, and the Cowboys said they did their due diligence on the situation and felt comfortable drafting Lewis.



Whitehead's Release Doesn't Change Switzer's Goal

(July 24, 7:04 p.m.) It’s an obvious storyline, which explains why Ryan Switzer was swarmed by reporters after practice on Monday.

Switzer was drafted No. 133 overall in April with the idea that he could contribute on offense and handle the Cowboys’ punt returner role. His primary competition for playing time, Lucky Whitehead, was released Monday afternoon.

“Obviously we’ll be praying for Luck, wish the best for him. I hope he lands on his feet – which I know he will,” Switzer said. “But for me, it’s more about coming out here and contributing to the team the way I can and making sure I do the right things to better myself and better my family.”

The position battle between Switzer and Whitehead was widely expected to be one of the most interesting components of this training camp. Instead, that particular battle is over after one day. But Switzer answered like a seasoned vet when he was asked if the competition was over.

“There’s always competition. Just because Luck’s not here doesn’t mean – really anything, for me,” he said. “The best ones always find a way to better themselves. The best love to compete. They always find competition. Whether that be going against our guys, whether that be preseason, whether that be Week 1 against the Giants – there’s always competition. So I’ve got to make sure I stay ready and, when my time is called, produce.”

Garrett Says Team Gathering Information on Whitehead Situation

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he was informed of a recent situation involving Lucky Whitehead earlier Monday morning and the team is still “gathering information” on the matter.

According to multiple reports, a story broke Monday morning that Whitehead was arrested in Virginia back in June for allegedly shoplifting. Other reports suggest Whitehead missed his court hearing earlier this month and could be facing stiffer penalties.

“Again, we’re still gathering information on this and we’ll act accordingly,” Garrett said in his daily press conference from Oxnard.

The third-year receiver was on the field Monday morning for the walk-through practice. Afterwards, he was escorted off the field by a member of the PR staff, avoiding reporters seeking a comment on the matter.

Whitehead has been in the news recently when he announced on social media his dog was stolen from his house and being held on ransom. However, the dog was returned to his home a few days later.

This is now the latest off-field incidents that has become the overarching theme of camp.

For more info click HERE

Dak Prescott Embracing Second Camp In All-New Spotlight As The Starter

– This time last year,began his first NFL training camp as the third-string quarterback behind Tony Romo and

Monday morning, he took the field for the Cowboys' opening camp walkthrough as the unquestioned starter and a leader on a team that won 13 games last year.

The expectations are different. Prescott’s approach doesn’t change.

“Last year I came in and I was just trying to figure everything out,” Prescott said. “Being in this offseason, everything that I say, people are listening to. Everything that I do, people are watching. Not just you guys, but my teammates and the coaches as well. But that’s fun to me. That’s something that I embrace. I want that. I have to be at my best at all times. It’s something that I take pride in.”

Jerry Jones Reflects On His Wife's Credentials To Present Him For The HOF

– Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones had plenty of choices about who will present him when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week.

Given how much his three children – Stephen, Charlotte and Jerry Jr. – have meant to the organization during his tenure, any of them would have been a logical choice.

But if there’s one person who can step back and evaluate the whole picture, Jones said it’s his wife, Gene – who he eventually selected to do the honors.

“Of course the one that can sit there and see the whole picture and add it up for everyone in a good way, that has been around the other 99 percent of the time when it’s just not as much fun as holding a Super Bowl trophy -- that is Gene,” he said.

Even if she might prefer to stay behind the scenes, Jones said his wife has never been afraid to take him to task about football matters – which he demonstrated in a hilarious anecdote.

“I will never forget pillow talk,” he said. “I came home, she didn’t even look at me. ‘You just can’t leave it alone can you? Just when it gets really comfortable you have got to shake it up. How in the world is Jimmy not our coach?’”

Jerry Gets Reflective to Describe Salary Cap Defections

During Sunday’s opening press conference, Jerry Jones went back to the memory banks to better illustrate why the Cowboys couldn’t keep departed free agents such as Brandon Carr, Barry Church, Ron Leary, Terrell McClain and Morris Claiborne.

Well, I remember landing in Little Rock right after I had bought the team (in 1989) and I had this little smaller jet and I had a writer on the plane with me. And a five-year-old dirty Bronco pulled up. And the guy gets out and that five-year-old Bronco sits there dirty and he said, 'I don't get this, Mr. Jones. My goodness, you have this airplane yet you're driving around out here in this Bronco. This doesn't jive. It's not consistent.' And I said, 'It makes perfect sense. If you want to fly this plane, you've got to drive five-year-old Broncos. You can't have it all.' And that's exactly what the cap is about. You really can't have it all. You can't do that in this world that we're in with the cap. You've got to plan ahead and look at it."

Byron Jones Says Younger DBs Already “Get It”

Two years ago, he was the youngest player in the secondary. Now, he’s one of the oldest.

That’s how different things are for Byron Jones, who enters his third pro season, but is one of the experienced vets along with Orlando Scandrick and Jeff Heath.

More importantly, Jones says he plans to be more vocal, especially with the Cowboys drafting four defensive backs in 2017.

“As an older guy who has been here for three years, now it’s my time to step up and lead these younger guys,” Jones said. “They’re smart and talented but they just need someone to lead them.”

Jones said this year’s group that includes Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods is a rather easy group to lead.

“These young guys are great because there’s not much that needs to be told to them,” Jones said. “You see them coming to the meetings on time and sit in the front. They get it. There’s not much for me to do. That’s great in a leadership role - having young guys who take it seriously.”

Cowboys Arrive In Oxnard Looking To “Build Something Special”

(July 22; 5 p.m.) The Cowboys are back in Oxnard, Calif., for training camp -- their 12th extended stay on the West Coast since 2001.

The team arrived late Saturday afternoon as scheduled with its first practice set for Monday. Camp in Oxnard breaks Aug. 18 and will continue at The Star in Frisco with six practices open to the public.

For tight end Jason Witten, the excitement of his 15th camp with the Cowboys feels similar to his first camp back in 2003.

“That stomach always is turning the last couple nights (before camp),” Witten said. “I love this part of it. I’ve talked to you guys before about the offseason and going through that process. To me, this is one of the best parts about the season is getting the team together and going back to training camp.”

The next 27 days will build the foundation for what the team hopes to be a step forward after a 13-3 record and trip to the divisional round in 2016.

“Guys have been training for months waiting to come out here as a team to build something special,” safety Byron Jones said.

Durant To Start Camp On Non-Football Injury list

(July 22; 2:43 p.m.) Newly-signed linebacker Justin Durant will begin training camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

For the second straight year, Durant remained a free agent throughout the offseason and signed with the Cowboys in mid-July. Having missed the offseason program, he'll likely need some time to get his conditioning right before starting practice. He's eligible to be activated from NFI at any time during camp.

