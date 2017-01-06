Finish This Fight Contest

FINISH THIS FIGHT GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU MUST HAVE A FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT TO PARTICIPATE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. USE CAUTION AND COMMON SENSE WHEN PARTICIPATING IN THIS PROMOTION. RESPECT AND ENSURE THE SAFETY OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS. DO NOT TRESPASS ON ANY PROPERTY, AND DO NOT HARM ANYONE OR ANY PROPERTY.

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE. EACH WINNER AND GUEST WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS OR HER OWN TRAVEL AND ACCOMMODATIONS.

ELIGIBILITY: The Finish This Fight giveaway (“Promotion”) is open to US legal residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Any employees of Pro Silver Star, Ltd. (“Sponsor”) and its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, public relations agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Promotion (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”), and employees, agents, directors, officers (including members of their immediate family – i.e., spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren – or those living in the same household) of Sponsor or any Sponsor Affiliates are not eligible to participate in the Promotion. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. To participate, you must have a Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat account. If you are not a registered user of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat (“Social Media Platforms”), you can visit each respective Social Media Platform’s website to sign up. There is no charge to become a registered user of the Social Media Platforms.

PROMOTION PERIOD: The Promotion will consist of five (5) promotion entry days (each an “Entry Day” and collectively the “Entry Days”) as set forth below. Each Entry Day will begin at or about 8:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) and end at 11:59 p.m. CT (“Promotion Period”). Each clue will be released during the Promotion Period. The Sponsor’s computer is the Promotion’s official clock. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Promotion. All times mentioned in these Official Rules shall be Central Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Entry Days

Monday, January 9, 2017 (“Entry Day 1”)

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 (“Entry Day 2”)

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 (“Entry Day 3”)

Thursday, January 12, 2017 (“Entry Day 4”)

Friday, January 13, 2017 (“Entry Day 5”)

TO ENTER: The object of the Promotion is to find the secret location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex each Entry Day (“Secret Location”) where a Grand Prize (as defined below) is located. During the Promotion Period, you can search for a Secret Location each Entry Day with the help of clues given by Sponsor via Sponsor’s Social Media Platforms (“Secret Location Clues”). There will be a total of three (3) clues throughout each Entry Day during the Promotion Period. To receive the Secret Location Clues during the Promotion Period, you must follow @dallascowboys on Instagram, @dallascowboys on Twitter and @dallascowboys on Snapchat (the “Accounts”) from your own Social Media Platform account. The Secret Location Clues will be released through the Accounts. Eligible participants may solve the Secret Location Clues to determine the Secret Location. Upon arriving at a Secret Location, you may claim the Grand Prize if another participant has not already done so. To be declared an official Grand Prize winner in this Promotion, you must: (1) be the first person to reach the Secret Location, (2) locate Sponsor’s representative, (3) give the correct password, (4) meet the eligibility requirements of these Official Rules and (5) sign a winner/prize affidavit. In the event of a dispute over who is entitled to a Grand Prize, Sponsor shall determine in its sole discretion who was the first eligible entrant to complete all of the requirements of these Official Rules. All prize claimants are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded each Entry Day during the Promotion Period. One (1) Grand Prize winner each Entry Day. If the Grand Prize has not been claimed by the end of the Promotion Period on each Entry Day, the Grand Prize may remain unawarded.

GRAND PRIZES: Each of the five (5) verified Grand Prize winners will receive two (2) tickets and one (1) parking pass to the Dallas Cowboys divisional round playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January 15, 2017 (each a “Grand Prize” and collectively the “Grand Prizes”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each ticket is $230.00 and the ARV of each parking pass is $75.00. The total ARV for each Grand Prize is $535.00.

No travel or accommodations will be awarded with any prize. Each winner and his or her guests are responsible for their own travel and accommodations. Prizes are awarded "AS IS." Neither Sponsor nor Sponsor Affiliates make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Promotion or any prize. ARV amounts will vary based on the prize awarded, and the prize to be awarded to a particular winner at a particular location will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor's sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption or substitution except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Federal, province, state, or local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees or expenses not listed above are the sole responsibility of each winner.

NOTIFICATION: Each potential prize winner will be notified in person after claiming any of the Grand Prizes. Sponsor may require the potential winner to provide any requested information at the time of notification and before officially claiming any part of any prize. Sponsor may also require each potential winner to complete, sign, and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release/Publicity Release forms and other applicable documents, at the time of notification and before claiming and prize. At Sponsor’s discretion, winner(s) will be required to produce a government issued identification or some other form of proper identification to claim any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to timely claim the prize, is disqualified, fails to timely execute and return any required forms, or if the any notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor may elect to replace any of the Grand Prizes in the same or in a different Secret Location to be found by another potential winner or to select another potential winner by any other method in its sole discretion. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held among all legitimate prize claims to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. Under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded.

TO BE ELIGIBLE TO BE DECLARED A WINNER, THE POTENTIAL WINNER MUST TRANSFER ALL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS THAT HE OR SHE DOES OR MAY HAVE IN ANY MATERIALS SUBMITTED TO SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PROMOTION (AS DETERMINED IN SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION). BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION THE POTENTIAL WINNERS EXPRESSLY AGREE TO COMPLETE ALL PAPERWORK REQUIRED TO COMPLETE THIS TRANSFER (THE “INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ASSIGNMENT”) BEFORE HE OR SHE WILL BE PERMITTED TO CLAIM ANY PART OF ANY PRIZE OR BE DECLARED A PRIZE WINNER.

PUBLICITY & MARKETING: Your participating in this Promotion constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrants’ name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. Submission of contact information in connection with this Promotion (whether or not required), including, without limitation, mailing address, phone number, email address, Social Media Platform username during entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use entrant’s personal information for purposes of administration of the Promotion. You also may opt-in to be added to Sponsor’s customer database and to permit Sponsor to contact you in the future for promotional and other reasons. You may opt-out of receiving such communications as provided within any such marketing materials (e.g., using the “Unsubscribe” feature provided in the footer of Sponsor’s e-mails). You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor. The information you provide to Sponsor will only be used in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy located at http://www.dallascowboys.com/privacy.

NO LIABILITY & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Promotion, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates, Cowboys Stadium, LP, Dallas Cowboys Football Club, Ltd. (“Dallas Cowboys”), Legends Hospitality, LLC, AT&T Services, Inc., the City of Arlington, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs (the “NFL”), NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC (the “NFL Entities”), Facebook, Inc., Instagram, Inc., Twitter, Inc., Snap, Inc., and each of their respective parent companies, divisions, related entities, affiliates and subsidiaries, and each of their directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Promotion, including without limitation, any prize providers (the “Released Parties”), from and against all claims, including but not limited to mechanical errors and other errors, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, late, lost, misdirected entries; or any delays in delivery of prize; or bodily injuries, death, losses or damages of any kind, without limitation, that may arise from or in connection you’re participation in this Promotion or acceptance, possession or use of the prize(s), or participation in Promotion-related activities. By participating in this Promotion, you agree and acknowledge to be bound by these official rules, all Sponsor-related terms and conditions, as well as the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding in all respects; to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with the Official Rules.

OTHER TERMS: Decisions of Sponsor on all matters related to the Promotion are final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Promotion for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Promotion, or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Promotion as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE OPERATION OF THIS PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL & CIVIL LAWS. SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY AND/OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY INDIVIDUAL MAKING ANY SUCH ATTEMPTS TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

LIABILITY AND WARNINGS: Entrants assume all liability for any injury or damage to themselves, third parties, or any property caused, or claimed to be caused, by participation in this Promotion or use or redemption of the prize. Sponsor urges and reminds all entrants to use caution and good judgment when participating in this Promotion and to always put safety of people and property as their highest concern. Additionally, Sponsor requires that all participants obey all laws when participating in the Promotion. For example, participants must not trespass on property and must not damage property or harm others while participating.

APPLICABLE LAW: This Promotion and these Official Rules shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. As a condition to participating in this Promotion, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and all causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the State of Texas. The entrant and Sponsor hereby waive any and all right to trial by jury. If any provision of these Official Rules are declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, then such provision will be null and void but each other provision hereof not so affected will be enforced to the full extent permitted by applicable law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY: Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected; if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules; if the individual’s behavior or communication at any point is disruptive, may or does cause damage or to any person, property, or reputation of Sponsor, or is otherwise not in accordance with all applicable laws and generally accepted social practices as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

NO AFFILIATION: The Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat. Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding the promotion should be directed to Sponsor, not to the Social Media Platforms.

WINNER LIST: To obtain a list of winners, visit the Accounts where the winners will be announced on or about the end of each Entry Day.

SPONSOR: Pro Silver Star, Ltd., One Cowboys Way, Frisco, Texas, 75034