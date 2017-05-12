FRISCO, Texas – For the first time ever, the Cowboys held a minicamp practice at The Star.

While the team did move into their new headquarters last July, Friday was the first time they’ve held an official offseason practice here as the new players conduct a rookie minicamp this weekend.

Head coach Jason Garrett didn’t care for the term “easing the players into action” but does understand that it’ll be a transitional process for these rookies.

“Obviously, there is a transition period for these guys, they just got here yesterday,” Garrett said Friday. “The biggest thing we try to do is lay out the expectations for what we want in all parts of our football team, again, how we meet, how we walk thru, how we practice, how we conduct ourselves on and off the field. We try to be abundantly clear with that and then we start giving them information. You start with the basics, you start with the fundamental stuff but you move quickly and you hold them accountable.”

Garrett was asked if Day 1 of minicamp is more about evaluating the mental or physical traits of the players. The coach’s answer was pretty much “yes” to everything.

“Oh, I think you’re evaluating them every way,” Garrett said. “I think you’re evaluating them as a person, you’re evaluating their physical ability and you’re evaluating how well they can pick things up. That’s an evaluation that goes on really from the minute they walk in the door. We try to make sure that we keep the meetings lively and engaging. We have expectations for them there, we have expectations for them when we do the walkthrough and certainly when we go out to practice and how they handle all of it. You’re evaluating every part of it really throughout the whole day. You get one chance to make a first impression.”

Rookie offensive lineman Dan Skipper was expected to sign as a free agent with the rest of the class on Thursday. But the Cowboys team officials wanted to check out a previous issue Skipper informed the team about concerning his bloodwork. Head athletic trainer Jim Maurer went with Skipper Friday morning to a nearby clinic to get more tests. The results were good enough for Skipper to get on the field Friday on a tryout basis. The Cowboys still have the option to sign him to the roster this weekend.



Signed or not, Skipper is perhaps the tallest offensive lineman Jason Garrett could recall, standing at a listed 6-10. One of his position coaches – Marc Colombo – played right tackle for years at 6-8. Garrett joked that Colombo was slightly bothered by Skipper actually having a height advantage on him.

-Nick Eatman

First Impressions Of The First-Rounder

Friday was Rod Marinelli’s first chance to coach first-round pick Taco Charlton, but the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator already got positive feedback about Charlton from Ann Arbor.

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, a friend of Marinelli’s, was Charlton’s position coach all four years in college.

What did Marinelli learn about him?

“Tremendous person, high character, loves football,” Marinelli said. “That’s all of the things you’re looking for. And he’s got some talent. Now it’s about the grind.

“He’s really a good athlete, very good athlete, and then he’s got length. Really good length. He’s long and lean and he’s just going to get stronger and stronger.”

Marinelli said it’s too early to compare Charlton to a player he’s coached in the past, but he said the 6-6, 271-pounder has good balance and bend as a pass rusher that’s similar to David Irving, the Cowboys’ 6-7 defensive end/tackle.

After learning from Mattison, Charlton is looking forward to Marinelli’s coaching.

“I feel like they’ve got very similar coaching styles,” he said. “When Coach Mattison was (coaching) at Florida (2005-07), he would go down and visit Coach Marinelli when he was at Tampa (as the Bucs’ assistant head coach/defensive line coach). So they already had kind of a relationship and he felt like I was in great hands. He’ll push me to that next level and get me where I want to be.”

-Rob Phillips

Rare Opportunity For Rookie QB’s

The top of the quarterback depth chart is set, given that the Cowboys have a Pro Bowl starter and an experienced backup. That leaves a daunting challenge for the three rookie quarterbacks currently with the team.

The Cowboys would love to keep a developmental quarterback on the roster. But they’re not necessarily married to the guys on hand, given that they signed Cooper Rush and Austin Appleby as undrafted free agents. The same can be said for Princeton quarterback Quinn Epperly, who is at rookie minicamp as a weekend tryout player.

“They probably have the most challenging position of anyone when you come into a rookie minicamp – because, again, they just got here last night,” Garrett said. “You try to give them a lot of information and then they’re in a leadership role on your team.”

Only time will tell how the players will develop, but Appleby and Rush should get plenty of work at the rookie camp. And that’s only the first step, with OTAs and veteran minicamp to follow in the next month.

Garrett wasn’t interested in talking about how many quarterbacks the Cowboys will carry this season – certainly not in May, at any rate. But the rookies’ play could go a long way in determining whether they’re worth a roster spot, or a place on the practice squad.

“We certainly value the position and it’s something we’ve looked at all through the offseason and we’ll continue to look at,” Garrett said. “We wanted to give these two guys a chance and we’ll see how they do in the coming weeks.”

