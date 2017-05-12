FRISCO, Texas – Here is what we should all like best about Xavier Woods.

You know Woods, right, the defensive back the Cowboys selected in the sixth round from Louisiana Tech, 5-11, 200, some ranking him as the 12th best safety in the draft, but others, like the Cowboys, thinking he was a late third-, fourth-round pick.

The Cowboys, though, decided to roll the dice a little bit with Woods. In the fourth round, while debating between Woods and North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer, they decided on the little, shifty wide receiver/returner. After all, they had spent their second- and third-round picks on defensive backs, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. And remember, the Cowboys didn’t have a fifth-round pick.

So, when they saw Woods still hanging around when the sixth-round began, they were like, hey we need this guy, knowing not only had they lost two of their top three cornerbacks in free agency but also two of their top three safeties, too, and realizing the likelihood of Woods still being there when they next selected at 28th in the sixth round was not good.

At that point in the draft, Woods had grown a tad frustrated. Probably more like perturbed.

“A lot of things had built up . . . the wait, the wait, it irritated me a little bit,” said Woods, here at The Star this weekend for the Cowboys rookie minicamp.

You bet. He probably realized ahead of time he wasn’t going in the first round. He certainly was hoping for the second day. But then on the third day, after watching 85 more players taken, still no one had hit his phone. And as bad, maybe worse, there he was, still sitting with family and friends, waiting, waiting, waiting with the TV staring back at him.

And when the phone finally rang, he had no idea it would be Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calling. See, this was a trade. The Cowboys weren’t even on the clock on the TV screen.

So, if you want, search for the video on his call from the Cowboys, it’s priceless.

Woods buried his head in his hands. He grew quite emotional. But you could have heard a pin drop in the room. No one had any idea who had called. And while he was trying to collect himself, everyone in the room is just sitting there waiting, looking for something to show up on the TV screen. Nothing.

“When I got the call, felt like everything that you worked hard for came through at that point,” Woods said of his emotions.

While still on the phone, Xavier motions to his younger brother Josh to grab his backpack. Josh did so, not knowing what was up. Then Xavier, still on the phone, fumbles around inside, pulls out a hat and puts it on.

White one, with a big blue Cowboys star.

And you never heard or seen such an eruption in your entire life. The yelling. The screaming.

Xavier Woods, of West Monroe, La., was going to the Dallas Cowboys in a family split between Cowboys fans and Saints fans, he assuring he grew up a Cowboys fan but pointing out “Pops” being one of those holdover Steel Curtain fans from Pittsburgh’s golden age.

“I had a feeling they were going to draft me,” Woods said of why he had the Cowboys hat in his backpack.

Why is that?

“They needed defensive backs and I was told I was high on their list,” he says.

The Cowboys indeed liked him so much they took their unknown fifth-round pick in 2018 and sent that to the New York Jets for this year’s sixth-round pick, No. 7 in the round and No. 191 in the entire draft. They were high not only on Woods’ ability to create turnovers, intercepting 14 passes during his La-Tech career.

But they knew there was more to him that just those numbers. First, there was his versatility. He had played strong safety, free safety, and in the slot on the nickel and dime, both covering receivers and tight ends.

Then there is this:

“His intensity, focus and love of the game,” says Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker. “He is locked in.”

Here is another prerequisite quality if you are going to play defensive back in the NFL the Cowboys must have detected. You had better have confidence. Seems he does.

So, there was this little exchange in the Cowboys locker room on Friday, in between the morning walk-through session and the start of the first real practice session, being that in helmets, jerseys and shorts.

Woods was asked if becoming the Cowboys only draft choice from a non-Power Five school was a compliment to him.

“I’m here now, doesn’t matter,” Woods said.

Did you think you’d be drafted higher than the sixth round?

“I’m here now,” he said grinning, “doesn’t matter.”

Heard the Cowboys almost pulled the trigger on you in the fourth round instead of Switzer but then didn’t?

“I’m here now,” he said for the third time.

Darn right, Woods is here now. Gotta love that about the 21-year-old who won’t turn 22 until right after the start of training camp (July 26).

Here’s another.

He listens. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett spoke to the group of draft choices, undrafted rookies and first-year players taking part in this minicamp. Told them a lot of stuff, but he sure did mention one of his NFL principles: It doesn’t matter how you got here, it’s what you do once you are here.

“Yeah, he told us that,” Woods said, going on to point out being ignored in the draft until the sixth round “definitely build a little bit of fire.”

Here is another good trait rookies don’t usually grasp right off the bat: What it takes to be a successful safety in the NFL.

“It starts with my film study,” he said of what he’ll need to do to not only make this team but earn snaps. “Then it goes to my IQ and how I prepare for the game.

“Then my IQ and my instincts will handle it in the game.”

Now that’s what I’m talking about. Too many times young DBs, especially safeties, don’t get it. Playing safety, that far off the ball, is not all about how much speed you have or hard you are willing to tackle. It’s about knowing what is going to happen before it happens. Anticipation created from reading offensive formations and knowing tendencies. You got to study film. Go ask Darren Woodson.

So, as you can tell from just this, Woods is one of those RKOGs – Right Kind Of Guy. Was a team captain at Louisiana Tech. He became the only player in Conference USA to be name both first-team All-Conference and first team All-Academic three consecutive seasons.

To me, this stuff is as important, if not more than, than if he can run a 4.44 40 or that the guy registered double-digit tackles in games against Arkansas of the SEC and Southern Mississippi as a senior at Tech. More important than watching him in drills during this minicamp or how he performs against mere air. That stuff will come down the line, in OTAs, then the team-wide minicamp before training camp begins.

But for now, not hard to tell Woods gets it, and in the NFL, that’s at times half the battle for a sixth-round pick from a Louisiana Tech.

Who knows, might just have another reason to be throwing up the X.