FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made some roster moves on Tuesday and could possibly have a few more in the near future.

The team waived three players, including linebacker Jeremiah George who was with the club last year on the practice squad. Rookie tackle Levon Myers (Northern Illinois) and center Michael Coe (North Dakota) was also released.

The Cowboys signed tight end M.J. McFarland (6-5, 253) from UTEP and defensive end Darnell Leslie out of Monmouth. Both players spent last weekend with the team during the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

McFarland, who played three seasons at Texas and one year at UTEP, spent parts of last year with the Eagles and Jets.

Leslie (6-2, 230) is a rookie free agent from Monmouth, the same school as former Cowboys receiver Miles Austin.

The Cowboys still have two open roster spots, one of which could go to former Arkansas lineman Dan Skipper, who was set to be a rookie free agent but has been held up due to some previous medical concerns.

