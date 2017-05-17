FRISCO, Texas – Three days after participating in rookie minicamp as a weekend workout, undrafted offensive lineman Dan Skipper has signed with the Cowboys.

Skipper, a four-year starter at Arkansas, was expected to sign prior to rookie camp, but the Cowboys went for further tests of his bloodwork following a physical last week. He was cleared to practice and eventually got signed.

Skipper, 6-10, is listed on the Cowboys’ roster as a guard, though 39 of his 47 college starts came at tackle. He made All-SEC twice and was a team captain for the Razorbacks.

The Cowboys’ roster is now at 89 players.