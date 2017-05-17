(Editor’s Note: The start of the 2017 season is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to prepare. The Cowboys face a daunting schedule this year, highlighted by the AFC West and NFC West, as well as their traditional rivalries in the NFC East. Over the next two weeks, Bryan Broaddus will preview what to expect from all 13 of their upcoming opponents. The series starts with Week 1 and the New York Giants).

Opponent: New York Giants

Series Record: Dallas leads, 62-45-2

This Year’s Matchup: Sept. 10, AT&T Stadium; Dec. 10, MetLife Stadium

Best Draft Pick: The Giants’ front office and coaching staff wants to use Evan Engram as a true inline tight end, which is something he has never done. He’s a much better player when he can play in the slot or wide. The draft pick I like the best is Dalvin Tomlinson, the defensive tackle from Alabama. The Giants let Jonathan Hankins walk in the offseason, which left a huge hole inside. Hankins was a load to have to handle, and, paired with Damon Harrison, he was difficult to move. Tomlinson gives them that heavy player inside to defend the run, but he also can give them pass rush ability. Great get for the Giants there in the second round.

Best Free Agency Move: It will be interesting if D.J. Fluker can win the starting job over Bobby Hart at right tackle. The Chargers let Fluker walk, and that’s usually not a good sign when a club just moves on from an offensive lineman. The Giants have a need there, but the move I like the best is the signing of Brandon Marshall. With Marshall you have to take the good with the bad -- but he’s been productive everywhere he has been. A cold weather receiver that has a tendency to come up with some clutch catches. I have always respected his toughness and willingness to be a complete player. He will play opposite Odell Beckham Jr., while Sterling Shepard will line up in the slot.

Most Troublesome Matchup: Landon Collins has developed into one of the better safeties in the league. His ability to play low and help in the running game takes away from what the Cowboys like to do – pound the ball. Collins is like an extra linebacker in their scheme, preventing the big play. Collins has also bucked the trend of Alabama safeties that struggle to play coverage, which makes him even more difficult to deal with. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is not afraid to line him up in the slot or on the outside because he knows that he’s not a liability in those situations.

Most Favorable Matchup: I was surprised that the Giants didn’t address their offensive line in the draft until the sixth round, when they had several tackle and guard options on the board. If there is a matchup that opponents have taken advantage of, it is left tackle Ereck Flowers. The problem for the Giants with Flowers is that he’s not developed to the point where there is any consistency to his game. He could play well for three to four plays, then be awful for the next three to four plays. When you see Eli Manning take hits during the game, it’s usually Flowers’ man.

Unsung Storyline: The Giants used a third-round selection on a quarterback last month. Could this be the replacement for Eli Manning? Davis Webb has the physical traits to play in the league and be successful. He couldn’t be in a better situation, because the Giants are going to allow him to develop behind Manning -- who has yet to miss a start during his NFL career.