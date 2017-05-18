Name: Darnell Leslie

Position: DE/OLB

College: Monmouth

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

Draft: Undrafted in 2017



Report: The majority of Leslie’s snaps in college were played in a two-point stance like a linebacker.

He showed some stop-start quickness off the ball, and he was able to chase from the backside and make things happen. It’s worth noting that heidn’t drop off against better competition.

He will take on the blockers with his hands and get rid of them. His best pass rush move was his arm-over or swim move. He did a nice job of redirecting on the play. Plays with some balance -- not knocked off his feet or washed out of the play.

I thought there were some snaps where he could have finished better. He was in position but just couldn’t make the play. When he did tackle he was able to wrap up and get the ball carrier on the ground.

As a rusher, I like the way he was able to attack the pocket. He was especially hard to block when he was on the move, and he was really good when used on those twist stunts. Watching the tape, he just had a feel for how to rush the passer. He did a nice job of fighting down the line to get to the ball. There were only two times where he was fooled badly on the read-option and looked bad.

The Cowboys used Leslie more as a linebacker than as a rusher during the rookie minicamp. I could see him lining up as a SAM in camp and competing for a spot there. He does a really nice job with his hands and shows enough upper body strength to be able to hold the point.