ERIC AUSTON

NEWPORT NEWS, VA

With the "logjam" at defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence, Charles Tapper and Taco Charlton, and with David Irving and Tyrone Crawford’s versatility, does the addition of Damontre Moore push the up-and-coming Benson Mayowa out the door?

Bryan: I don't think so, because I see Irving and Crawford playing inside. If Moore plays like he did in Seattle he makes the team -- if not, they move on from him. Mayowa was starting to get it in the second half of the season. I can see him being better this year.

David: It’s not a foolproof strategy, but it’s always smart to take a look at the money when you’re considering these things. The coaching staff has high hopes for Moore, but the front office did not commit much to him in the way of guaranteed money. Mayowa has two more years on his deal – roughly half of which was guaranteed. It’s hard to predict what the depth chart will look like, but I’d be very surprised if Benson Mayowa isn’t on it.

NABOYUSHI BABA

TOKYO, JAPAN

There are 53 slots for the players, but at the game, only 46 players are allowed on the field. Why is it? Is this an equalizer for teams with injured players?

Bryan: You understand the rules and the reasoning. If I had 53 healthy bodies available and you only had 49 -- that's not fair at all. League does its best to keep the playing field equal.

David: They do it for competitive balance, but I wonder if there are ways to work around it. For instance, what if you could promote practice squad players for game day without having to release your active players? That’d enable you to use healthy bodies for games without having to make tough roster decisions. If you could do that, it’d lessen the pressure for guys to play through injuries, and it might improve player health and safety across the board. Read