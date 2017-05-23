FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys’ season opener against the New York Giants is 110 days away, which means training camp is inching closer and closer.

Phase Three of the team’s voluntary offseason program has begun: the first of three weeks of Organized Team Activities, followed by a mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

With the veterans and rookies practicing together in a no-live-contact setting, the DallasCowboys.com staff is discussing players and position battles to watch over the next few weeks.

Bryan Broaddus: It’s been a while since I’ve seen Charles Tapper on the practice field and it appears that Wednesday will be my opportunity. From what I do remember about Tapper coming out of Oklahoma was that he was a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme that required him to read first (Two Gap) then react to the play. To be honest, I wasn’t sure how good of a fit he really was going to be? All I observed was him reading first, finding the ball and then going to it. The coaches and scouts must have seen something that I didn’t being that they drafted him in the 4th round. I am going to be interested where they line him up? I had heard some whispers that they were looking at him as potentially a right end but with Taco Charlton, Benson Mayowa and Damontre Moore over there – I’d like to see him compete with Tyrone Crawford and Demarcus Lawrence on the left side. With the health questions of Crawford and Lawrence, he’s likely to get more of an opportunity which would give us a really good gauge of his ability.

David Helman: As excited as we all might be to see some football, OTAs still amount to non-contact rehearsal practices. That said, they are somewhat useful for sorting out depth charts and seeing who lines up where. Because of that, I can’t wait to see how the Cowboys configure their secondary in these spring workouts. It’s a good guess that veterans are going to get the nod over rookies in these early practices, but I’m still intrigued to see exactly how everyone gets used. Who do the Cowboys intend to play at outside cornerback, and who is the favorite to man the slot? What exactly does Jeff Heath’s role look like? How much are the coaches asking Chidobe Awuzie to handle at the outset, and what’s a reasonable expectation for Xavier Woods in the early going? It’s only a first glimpse, but these are all questions we can try to get answers to as OTAs get underway.

Rob Phillips: The Cowboys say they’re comfortable with Kellen Moore as Dak Prescott’s backup, but it’s worth noting we haven’t seen him throw a pass in a competitive situation in nearly 10 months. Now he’s back in the same situation he was last summer before fracturing his leg on Aug. 2, the first domino in Dak Prescott’s eventual rise to Cowboys starter. How will Moore look in Scott Linehan’s offense this time around? The Cowboys hope Prescott can take every snap this season, as he did last year before resting in part of the regular-season finale. But let’s face it: backup quarterback was a major storyline on this team in each of the last two seasons, and Moore has the first opportunity to be the next man up if anything happens to Dak. He posted a 71.0 passer rating in three 2015 appearances with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Read