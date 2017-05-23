JOHNNY BROOKS

BATTLEFIELD, MO

What are the plans for Dak's workload this preseason? Considering he is still a young player and probably needs all the reps he can get, will he still see a lot of playing time in preseason games? Or will the coaching staff treat him more as a veteran and limit his preseason game reps to try and protect against injury?

Bryan: We haven’t been told of any plans for Prescott in the preseason but my guess is that he will get the same amount of snaps that the first team unit gets. One or two series initially, then a quarter or two in that fourth game (the team plays five games this year). Where he will get the majority of his work will be on the practice field, like he is now in these teaching sessions and OTAs.

David: I think the big difference you’ll see this summer is that Dak will handle a heavier workload in training camp. If you’ll recall, Tony Romo took his fair share of veteran days in order to keep his back healthy. I think practice reps are far more important for Dak, so we should see much more of him. As for the preseason games, I’d guess he’ll get typical starter reps – a handful of possessions in the first few games, with an extended effort in the “dress rehearsal” game.

ERIC ROSENTHAL

HAGERSTOWN, MD

With the NFL owners getting ready to vote on lowering overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes, can you please tell me why they won't consider adopting the NCAA rule? Their approach would be a lot more fun, quicker, and more equitable. Thanks.

Bryan: Quicker? I saw a marathon game between Ole Miss and Arkansas one time that I thought would never end. As exciting as the college rules are, I have no problem with the NFL overtime rules. The past Super Bowl was a great example of that. The Patriots were on a roll and the Falcons couldn’t stop them. The incentive for the Patriots was to go win that game now -- and they did just that. I will say this, I feel like with five less minutes to work with, you’re likely going to see teams more aggressive in taking chances to win the game.

David: The NFL makes those types of decisions based on what will be faster and more efficient – and therefore more appealing for their TV partners. College overtime rules are exciting, but they create a lot of incredibly long games. The league wants to get overtime over with as quickly as possible, so that’s not an option. But man, it sure would be fun to see Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees toeing off against each other from the 25-yard line. Read