With OTAs Underway, Cowboys Sign Offensive Lineman To 90-Man Roster
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 10:00 AM CDT
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys filled an open spot on their 90-man roster by signing offensive lineman Ruben Carter.
Carter played three years of college football at Florida State before transferring to Toledo, where he started 12 games at center.
Undrafted in 2016, he went to training camp with the Miami Dolphins. The CFL’s Calgary Stampede signed him to its practice roster in October.
