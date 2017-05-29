FRISCO, Texas – Debilitating back pain arrived quickly, suddenly, the week of Charles Tapper’s NFL preseason debut.

Little did he know his rookie year had ended before it started.

Tapper has waited nearly 10 months to move past “the worst time of my life” – what he has termed a back fracture, known as a pars defect – and get back into practice.

The Cowboys are ready to see what last year’s fourth-round pick can add to a competitive group of pass rushers.

“I call it my season, my offseason,” Tapper said. “I’ve been grinding the whole offseason to get to OTAs. To finally be back here doing team activities, it feels great. I’m so happy to be back.”

The Cowboys drafted Tapper at the top of the fourth round, 34 spots ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott, believing the former basketball player has pure edge rusher traits that were somewhat masked by a utility defensive line role at the University of Oklahoma.

They never got to see whether he could make an immediate impact in Rod Marinelli’s defense.

Tapper’s back pain began the week of the Cowboys’ preseason opener against the L.A. Rams after only a handful of practices in Oxnard, Calif.

“It kind of threw me all the way back, set me back emotionally and physically where I just had to depend on the guys in the locker room and a bunch of my family to really keep me going,” Tapper said. “Me loving the game also kept me going.

“Even being a little kid I never missed a whole year of anything in my life. For me to miss a whole year of football, it was like, man, I missed a whole year of my life.”

The Cowboys placed Tapper on injured reserve in September and he never saw the field in his rookie season. After a diligent rehab with the team’s athletic training staff, he said he was fully cleared right after the divisional-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“It was like an angel was sent down from heaven to say, ‘Hey Tap, you’re back playing football. You’re back to do the thing that you love,’” he said. “I gave everybody a big hug and I was like, ‘Tap is back.’”

He has even more competition this year.

The Cowboys drafted former Michigan standout defensive end Taco Charlton in the first round last month. Benson Mayowa led the team in sacks. DeMarcus Lawrence will return from January back surgery. Tyrone Crawford will return from shoulder surgery, though moving back to defensive tackle is an option. David Irving flashed major potential in his second season. In March, the Cowboys signed Damontre Moore, a former third-round pick of the New York Giants.

The goal is the sum of those pieces can produce a better pass rush than the group that quietly ranked in the top half of league in sacks last year.

Tapper has a chance to work his way into that rotation.

“It’s just good to see him out there playing football,” head coach Jason Garrett said. “We had a lot of optimism for him when we drafted him last year. He never really got a chance to get going, to get traction in his rookie year before his injury. So he’s worked hard. It looks like he’s in a good place physically and mentally. He’s just trying to take advantage of his opportunity.”

Whether he’s rushing from the left defensive spot or the right, Tapper says he’s “just trying to get out there and rush that quarterback.”

So will Charlton and the others.

"We're all out there competing but it's friendly competition," Tapper said. "It's always good to have good competition because it's going to bring the best out of all of us."