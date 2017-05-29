(Editor’s Note: The start of the 2017 season is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to prepare. The Cowboys face a daunting schedule this year, highlighted by the AFC West and NFC West, as well as their traditional rivalries in the NFC East. Over the next two weeks, Bryan Broaddus will preview what to expect from all 13 of their upcoming opponents. The series continues with Week 9 and the Kansas City Chiefs.)

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Series Record: Dallas Leads (6-4)

This Year’s Matchup: Nov. 5, AT&T Stadium

Best Draft Pick: A talented team that really was drafting more for the future than 2017. Patrick Mahomes and Tanoh Kpassagnon will likely not play at all this season. Kareem Hunt has the best chance to see action but he sits behind Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West. I really do like the fit of Hunt in the offense because he has those traits of backs that never come off the field. Was not a “home run” hitter while at Toledo but was always working hard to finish his runs. Was not afraid to lower his pads and punish the tackler. Type of back that wears you down the more you have to tackle him. Could see Andy Reid running him down after down, setting up his playaction game with Alex Smith which he thrives in.

Best Free Agency Move: Bennie Logan has always been a pain in the side of the Dallas Cowboys while he was in Philadelphia. Logan takes over for Dontari Poe, who signed in the offseason with the Falcons. Logan plays with just as much strength as Poe and he is also a better pass rusher. Logan will be able to get that push in the middle when the pocket gets squeezed by Justin Houston and Tamba Hali from the outside.

Most Troublesome Matchup: If I was picking a tight end to start a team with, Travis Kelce would be my guy. Like Jason Witten, Kelce wasn’t selected until the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In a short time, he has become not only one of the best tight ends but one of the best weapons in the league. He is difficult to matchup because his size causes problems for defensive backs and his athletic ability makes him a tough cover for linebackers.

Most Favorable Matchup: Eric Fisher was the first overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft but hasn’t always lived up to that lofty position. He is the starter at left tackle. Holder/grabber as a blocker. Will struggle with his sustain. Base tends to get real narrow. If he’s not holding, he’s not blocking. Doesn’t really adjust all that well in space. Will give up the corner when a rusher attacks it. Has trouble extending his hands to slow his man down.

Unsung Storyline: One of the most balanced teams that the Cowboys will face this season when it comes to the roster, top to bottom. Hard to find many weaknesses. Haven’t had the playoff success that many expected but are closer to a Super Bowl than most. Read