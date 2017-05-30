FRISCO, Texas – Tony Romo made his CBS debut over the weekend.

The former longtime Cowboys quarterback appeared on set with Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo for a few minutes during the network’s coverage of the Dean & Deluca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

The same day the Cowboys officially released Romo on April 4, he announced his new role as CBS Sports’ lead NFL analyst this fall, partnering with Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Wearing a blue shirt and blazer at his CBS introduction Saturday, Romo told Nantz and Faldo he spent many years with the Cowboys’ “first-class organization” and is now joining another at CBS.

“I think when you’re a football player you end up being a guy who goes through this routine each week,” he said. “You’re used to getting ready for one game and you put in all this preparation and time each week. For me, I like the preparation aspect of that playing the quarterback position.

“Well, this feels similar. I get to keep that same routine. You’re watching tape, you’re kind of doing the same stuff to kind of get yourself ready each week and then you have your Sunday, your big moment when everyone’s out there. For me, that’s exciting.” Read