FRISCO, Texas – After a busy offseason replacing many free-agent departures through free agency and the draft, the Cowboys are finally starting to see how the new pieces fit together on the field.

As the team enters its second week of OTAs, executive vice president Stephen Jones joined the Talkin’ Cowboys podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Some highlights of the 40-minute interview:

On Jaylon Smith’s progress from the knee injury that sidelined him all of last season:

“It’s not even close in terms of what he’s able to do (compared to last year). He’s slated, obviously, to participate in these OTAs and minicamp and then he’s slated to go into training camp and go to work and be ready to play in our opener. When we picked him last year we were 99 percent sure that he was going to be a redshirt, that he wasn’t going to play for us (as a rookie).

“When you have a talent like this … Jaylon was one of those guys that was given to Jerry (Jones) and I before the bowl season that said, this is a guy, you can watch the Notre Dame bowl game and he’s a guy we might really want to pick with the pick that we ended up taking Zeke with. And then of course the terrible accident in the bowl game, the injury, happens.

“But we made a conscious decision that hey, he’s probably going to redshirt, and then we’re going to do the right thing by him because we think he’s such a unique and special talent both on and off the field that he’s going to be a huge difference maker for this franchise for years to come. We’re going to take each day day-by-day. We’re going to do everything that’s in the best interest of Jaylon first and then proceed from there.

“Everybody always asks, why are y’all so optimistic? And I go, when you talk to Jaylon you’ll find out why we’re so optimistic. We support him. He’s determined, as are we, that he’s going to make a big difference in the opening game for the Dallas Cowboys this year.”

On first-round pick Taco Charlton’s adjustment to the Cowboys’ system:

“I just think he has a great tool set already that’s only going to get better. And of course we’re already hearing about his every day battles with Tyron Smith that can only make him better. He’s never going to see better than Tyron when he lines up on Sundays. If he can get to where he can win some of those matches, then he’s damn sure going to win some of those matches when it comes to Sundays in the regular season.”

On Ezekiel Elliott returning to OTA practice this week after sitting out last week as a precaution due to a minor car accident in which he was a passenger:

“He’s feeling good. He’s no worse for the wear.”

On how Jones reacts personally to player suspensions over the past two years and cornerback Nolan Carroll’s arrest Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated:

“It’s disappointing. We would like for all these guys to, when they come into the league, make good decisions. Is it always going to happen? No, it’s not. You just have to have your infrastructure in place. You have to have the right things in place knowing that it’s probably not always going to be perfect in terms of the decisions these young men make. I think a lot of times we all forget that some of them aren’t even graduated from college when they come into the NFL because they leave early for the right opportunities. And so you have to understand there’s going to be some bumps. That’s why we have all the programs and infrastructure that we have, is to try to prevent these things and try to educate these young men that it’s all in front of them. But these decisions they make can certainly set them back in terms of not only their careers as a football player, but their career in life.

“Nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes. Obviously if they make one when they’re wearing a Cowboys star, it’s magnified in a big way. We just have to continue to try to educate these young men that there’s consequences and there’s accountability that you have to have for the bad decisions you make.” Read