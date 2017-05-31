FRISCO, Texas – All of a sudden, we’re already halfway through these OTA sessions. There are four more practices, then a minicamp – then we wait for training camp.

Even with such a limited number of practices, it’s remarkable to see the amount of progress we’re seeing from the Cowboys. It’s something you expect to see from rookies and young players, but we’re seeing it plenty from veterans during these practices, as well.

Here’s a dozen notes that jumped out to me while I watched the Cowboys’ Wednesday OTA: Read