(Editor’s Note: The start of the 2017 season is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to prepare. The Cowboys face a daunting schedule this year, highlighted by the AFC West and NFC West, as well as their traditional rivalries in the NFC East. Over the next two weeks, Bryan Broaddus will preview what to expect from all 13 of their upcoming opponents. The series continues with Week 11 and the Philadelphia Eagles, who will also host the Cowboys in the regular-season finale for a second straight year).

Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Series Record: Dallas leads, 65-51

This Year’s Matchup: Nov. 19, AT&T Stadium; Dec. 31, Lincoln Financial Field

Best Draft Pick: Love the selection of Derek Barnett out of Tennessee and what he can bring to Jim Schwartz’s attacking 4-3 scheme. He’s a perfect fit as that hand-down, edge rusher. With Brandon Graham on the opposite side and defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan inside taking away double team opportunities, it will be a dream for him. In college he was the best defensive player on his squad and was still productive. With this current group, I wouldn’t be surprised if he pushed for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Best Free Agency Move: He doesn’t have the speed that the Eagles need down the field, but Alshon Jeffery will be quarterback friendly for Carson Wentz when it comes to making those clutch catches. The Eagles were one of the worst teams in the league when it came to drops by receivers with Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham. With Jeffrey in the lineup, they won’t have that problem.

Most Troublesome Matchup: As much as I want to say Darren Sproles, the guy that scares me the most is Zach Ertz. He is a matchup nightmare for most defensive coordinators due to his ability to work on all levels of the field. Even when you think you have him covered, he makes the contested ball catch for generally a play to keep a drive going. Byron Jones has played him well in the past, but I worry about him becoming that go-to guy for Carson Wentz like Tony Romo had with Jason Witten.

Most Favorable Matchup: The Eagles have struggled at cornerback for years. They’ve thrown money at the position and now trying with draft picks such as Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas. Jones will likely miss the entire 2017 season, so he will not be a factor. Former first-round selection Patrick Robinson is now part of the mix with Jalen Mills and Ron Brooks. As a whole, this is not an impressive group – so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Douglas get a shot at a starting spot or they add veteran help after the final roster reductions in September.

Unsung Storyline: The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a nice start last season than faded down the stretch. At times, Carson Wentz looked like a difference maker but also had trouble getting the ball down the field. Was it the quarterback or the talent around him? Doug Pederson and Frank Reich have been known as quarterback developers so let see if we get that from Wentz in his second season.