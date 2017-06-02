FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys signed waived wide receiver Quincy McDuffie on Friday and signed center Ross Burbank.

Undrafted out of Virginia in 2016, Burbank went to training camp with the Oakland Raiders before getting released at the end of August. He signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad late last season.

The Cowboys had signed McDuffie to the Reserve/Future list in January after the 26-year-old spent three seasons as a receiver/kick returner in the Canadian Football League.