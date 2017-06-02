FRISCO, Texas – DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t in much of a reflective mood these days.

How frustrating was last season for the Cowboys’ defensive end -- first a four-game suspension, then a troublesome back injury?

“That was last year,” he said. “That’s why we’ve got this year.”

Coming off back surgery in consecutive offseasons, Lawrence is focused on getting in the best shape possible and becoming a force in the pass rush again.

The 2014 second-round pick showed promise as a rookie with two sacks in the playoffs. In 2015 he led the defense with eight sacks.

The 2016 season was mostly forgettable on a personal level.

Lawrence spent the first four games on the Reserve/Suspended list for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Then his surgically-repaired back limited his availability and production as the Cowboys pushed toward the playoffs.

He played only 13 snaps in the final four regular-season games as the team attempted to manage the injury. He returned to play 42 snaps in the divisional-round loss to the Packers but admits his first step was “off beat” last year.

“It took a toll on me mentally and physically,” he said.

The Cowboys know Lawrence is one of their top rushers when healthy. He has spent the offseason working diligently with the athletic training staff to get back to practice. A lower playing weight might also help his back over the course of the season.

His willingness to play hurt and the accountability he took for his suspension – “It made me become a better man and a better player,” he said – further earned the team’s respect.

“I think DeMarcus Lawrence is a great example of that, how he kind of handled his situation and came back and he’s one of the leaders of our football team,” longtime captain Jason Witten said. “When you overcome that, you can be better because of it.”

Said head coach Jason Garrett: “He’s had an opportunity a couple different times in his career to say, ‘OK, I’m going to get a surgery and I’m not going to play. I’ll see you next year.’ He hasn’t done that. He’s played through stuff. He’s gotten surgeries at the end of the year. Anybody who’s around him every day knows what he is all about. He’s been working very hard to come back and get healthy and get himself ready to go.”

The Cowboys quietly finished last season in the top half of the league with 36 sacks, including one from Lawrence. The front office added more talent to an underrated group by drafting Taco Charlton in the first round and signing former Giants third-round pick Damontre Moore to compete for a roster spot.

Entering his fourth season, Lawrence wants to help show the younger defenders the way.

“My peers, they gave me the responsibility. So I’ve got to step up and accept it,” he said. “These young guys, they’ve got to grab on our coattails and hang on. We can’t slow down because they’re young. We’ve got goals and we’ve got a mission. This year, make it all the way and we can’t slow down for them so they’ve got to catch up.”

And individually?

“My goal is 10-plus (sacks) all the time,” he said. “I feel like I can be a Pro Bowl player. I just haven’t lived up to those expectations dealing with the injuries and my personal issues or whatever. But my goal is 10-plus.” Read