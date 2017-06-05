You are here
Cowboys Sign QB For Depth, Waive Undrafted Rookie Austin Appleby
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys claimed quarterback Zac Dysert off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.
To make room for Dysert on their 90-man roster, the Cowboys waived rookie free agent quarterback Austin Appleby.
Although Dysert has yet to take a regular-season snap, he gives Dallas another backup quarterback candidate who has spent time on a 53-man roster.
A seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2013, Dysert was the Broncos’ third quarterback behind Peyton Manning as a rookie and he signed to the Cardinals’ active roster last season. He has been on six teams since his rookie year (Denver, Chicago, Houston, Buffalo, Miami and Arizona _) but has not thrown a regular-season pass.
The Cowboys re-signed Kellen Moore to a one-year deal this offseason as the leading candidate to back up Pro Bowl starter Dak Prescott.
Dysert starred in college at Miami (Ohio) and broke Ben Roethlisberger’s all-time school record for passing yards. Read
