FRISCO, Texas – Cole Beasley led the Cowboys in receiving last season for the first time in his five-year career, but a lingering hamstring injury has kept him from continuing his on-field rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott in OTA’s and minicamp.

Beasley has sat out these offseason practices as a precaution because he’s still dealing with hamstring tendinitis that surfaced around Week 10 last season.

He continued to play through it for the rest of the regular season and playoffs and finished with a career-high 75 catches. He also took part in the workout portion of the voluntary offseason program this spring.

Running full speed isn’t an issue, but Beasley is still experiencing tightness in his hamstring after the catch, so the team decided rest before training camp might be the solution. Surgery isn’t required, he said.

“I was doing everything at first and then it wasn’t improving or going away,” he said. “So we just decided to change it up a little bit and see if we can get this thing right before camp. It’s only June right now, so there’s no sense in making it worse before we get started.

“It’s not concerning because I’ve been able to play through it. That actually makes me feel a lot better about it.” Read