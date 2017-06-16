FRISCO, Texas – Play of the day on Minicamp Day 3: perfect pass from Dak Prescott and perfect fade route/touchdown catch by Dez Bryant.

To say cornerback Chidobe Awuzie got beat in coverage isn’t exactly fair.

The Cowboys’ second-round draft pick pressed Bryant in the corner of the end zone and was in position to make a tough deflection before the Pro Bowl receiver leaped up and snatched the ball in mid-flight.

Awuzie and third-round pick Jourdan Lewis caught Bryant’s attention in the OTA’s and minicamp. They haven’t backed down in practice against a Cowboys offense that ranked fifth in total yardage and fifth in points scored last season.

“Those guys, they’ve been competing strong,” Bryant said. “That’s what I love about them, win, lose or draw. Not just me, but the rest of these guys in this locker room, they’ll tell you we’ll take that. Before it’s all said and done, y’all are going to know those guys’ names in this league.”

Bryant made headlines last weekend with a tweet from his official Twitter account attempting to recruit Darrelle Revis to Dallas. (The veteran cornerback remains a free agent.) But Bryant also likes what he’s seen from the Cowboys’ rookie corners who will be asked to help replace veteran free-agent departures Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne.

Bryant knows it’s his job to help get them ready.

"It's a mindset of even though you're a rookie, act like you've been here before," Bryant said. "I feel like they've been doing an outstanding job of that."