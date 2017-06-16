You are here
Presented by
- Watch Games
- news
-
- News & Blogs
- Writers
- INTERACTIVE FEATURES
- Other News
-
- Multimedia
-
- Videos
- Photos
- Cowboys Talk
- Broadcast/Radio
-
- Team
- Fans
-
- Social Media
- Fan Forum
- Fans Only
- Game Day
-
- Tickets
-
- Single Game Tickets
- Season Tickets & Suites
- Other
- Away Game Travel
- Home Game Travel
- Book a Hotel
-
- Stadium
- Community
-
- Community
- Programs
- Charities
-
- Cheerleaders
-
- News & Media
- Events/Appearances
- Auditions
- About
-
- Shop
- Social
Embed Code #101 (Taboola Article Head)
Top 10: With Offseason Practices Over, Writers Rank Best Cowboys Rookies
Friday, June 16, 2017 2:38 PM CDT
Now that all of the offseason practices are complete, the Cowboys can rest up for the next five weeks before training camp begins in late July.
While OTAs and minicamps are often tough to evaluate, the staff of DallasCowboys.com decided to evaluate the rookies.
Granted, the skill players will get more love on this list because of their opportunities to make more plays. Once the pads come on, it evens the playing field better for evaluation purposes.
But for now, here’s how the staff ranks the rookie players on this roster.Read
Embed Code #111 (Taboola Article Body)
Embed Code #106 (Taboola Article Below)
Cowboys on the Web
©2017 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.