Jerry Jones, Hall Of Fame Contingent Visits The Vatican, Meets Pope Francis
Joined by seven inductees, 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Jerry Jones visited Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday – making the Pro Football Hall of Fame the first American sports organization to have an audience with the Pope.
The Cowboys’ longtime owner/general manager made the special journey to the Vatican with Hall of Famers Chris Doleman, Franco Harris, Floyd Little, Ronnie Lott, Curtis Martin and Jim Taylor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.
https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/877518294416273408
The Canton contingent presented Pope Francis with a signed Hall of Fame helmet and jersey.
“What a magnificent thing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to have him recognize pro football,” said Jones, joined by his wife Gene. “When I think of the millions who know our Spiritual leader, it is very special to think that we had his audience on behalf of the game.”
Jones will be formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio. Read
