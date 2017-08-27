ARLINGTON, Texas – In just 10 plays Saturday night, Ezekiel Elliott showed his value to the Cowboys’ offense.

In the coming days, the Cowboys hope to find out just how long they’ll be without their All-Pro running back in the regular season.

Elliott will miss practice Monday and Tuesday for the appeal hearing regarding his six-game NFL suspension. Earlier this week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones didn’t want to speculate on a timetable for a ruling on the appeal, which will be heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson.

Elliott currently isn’t eligible to play in the regular season until Oct. 29 at Washington. It would seem unlikely he’d participate in Thursday’s preseason finale against Houston.

In his preseason debut Saturday, Elliott “looked like himself,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

As expected, it was a cameo appearance. Elliott appeared in 10 of the Cowboys’ opening 12 plays that resulted in a field goal. He touched the ball eight times: six runs for 18 yards and two catches for 6 yards, helping the offense pick up three first downs and move deep into Oakland territory before the drive stalled.

Elliott led the NFL in carries last season as the league’s rushing leader, and if Saturday’s lone drive was any indication, he’ll continue to carry a heavy load when he’s on the field this year. The Cowboys have also openly discussed the possibility of getting him more involved in the passing game, too.

"I told him it felt good for him just being in that huddle, us getting going and we had a good drive right there," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "He's a guy that we know what he can do in this league, doesn't have to have much time. Just good to get him out there, get him behind that offensive line and get him some carries."