HEATH HADLEY

EVANSVILLE, IN

Are you hearing anything on interest in Joe Haden? He's relatively young and above average at best, but having another decent veteran CB (for the right price) would give us a bit more confidence in our secondary with the rookies missing so much of the preseason.

Bryan: In watching him, he's having trouble with speed. He's more comfortable dealing with guys that really can't run. Can still mirror and adjust. Reactionary player. Has had a bad history of injuries that you must go through. One year deal would be the best option if they did anything.

David: I usually roll my eyes at these types of questions, but I’m certainly interested if a two-time Pro Bowler can be had for a fair price. The two things that concern me are his injury history and his asking price. I don’t think the Cowboys are interested in stretching their budget, so it’ll be interesting to see what the market is. I have a feeling another team will be willing to pay him more than the Cowboys want to.

DAN RITCH

RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

Do you feel that it might be wasting a roster spot to carry three QBs? I believe I heard that Kellen Moore is still eligible for the practice squad so why not stash him there? I doubt there would be a lot of interest in him.

Bryan: Because it hasn't been determined that Moore is not your backup quarterback. Until that happens you aren't going to make any such moves or have those discussions.

David: In my personal opinion, it feels redundant to carry two young, unproven quarterbacks behind Dak Prescott. If Cooper Rush has definitely outplayed Kellen Moore, I’d keep him and call it a day. If the Cowboys are going to keep three quarterbacks, I’d prefer they keep a true veteran presence in Luke McCown. But I don’t think they’re going to do that. Read