FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys’ annual Kickoff Luncheon always signals that the regular-season opener is near, and on Tuesday executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about an important piece of business: negotiating a long-term contract for All-Pro guard Zack Martin.

“We’re hopefully making some progress,” Jones told reporters. “But those things, can’t really comment on them until they’re done or not done. Obviously the goal for both sides has been to be done with everything by the end of the season.”

The Cowboys and Martin’s representatives accelerated talks when training camp began in Oxnard, Calif., in late July. Throughout the offseason, Jones has called a long-term deal for Martin “top priority.”

Martin has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He has made the NFL’s All-Pro team in each of his first three seasons since Dallas drafted him in the first round in 2014.

In recent years the Cowboys struck long-term deals with their other two All-Pro offensive linemen, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, in preseason. With Martin, Jones has said there’s no hard deadline; it’s an important deal and both sides want to get it right.

In camp, Martin said he wants to be in Dallas long term.

"I've talked to my guys and I'm focused on the season," he said. "I'm focused on helping this team win games and being a part of this team. I'll let those guys handle that and keep doing my business."