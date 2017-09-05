FRISCO, Texas – Zack Martin on Tuesday confirmed reports that his representatives have tabled talks regarding a contract extension with the Cowboys until after the season.

The Cowboys began contract talks in earnest with Martin’s agent when training camp began, but with the regular season here and no agreement reached yet, the All-Pro guard wants to keep his full attention on the field -- starting with Sunday’s opener against the Giants.

“I think it’s disappointing a little bit, but at the same time I get to focus on the season and hopefully we’ll revisit after the year,” Martin told reporters. “It gives me a chance to lock in 100 percent on the season and focus on winning.”

The Cowboys do have Martin under contract through the 2018 season, having picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this past spring.

Despite no new deal yet, Martin said nothing’s changed about what he told reporters in camp: He wants to be in Dallas for a long time.

"Just tabling discussions for now and just have some time now to get ready for the year," he said. "And hopefully start off right on Sunday."