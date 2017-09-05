NICK WSZEBOROWSKI

SAVANNAH, GA

Hello, I understand the need to always look to improve your football team. But does cutting two guys that have been through OTAs , training camp and preseason games and replacing them with two guys that haven't really been anything other than practice squad players have any logic? Not to mention I think a future draft pick was used, as well.

Bryan: If the players that you had through OTAs, training camp and preseason games can’t play, then it’s your job to make those moves. You said it yourself: the idea is to improve your team and not making those decisions is the wrong approach.

David: I think there’s pretty good logic to all three moves, honestly. Bene Benwikere is a veteran who has played regular season NFL games, which makes him more useful than Marquez White, in my opinion. Brian Price, at 6-3, 318 pounds, fit the one-technique role a bit better than Cedric Thornton. Jayvone Elliott can contribute to a lackluster pass rush, and he can also help the Cowboys cope without Anthony Hitchens for the next few weeks. These guys might be new to the roster, but I honestly think they make the team better than it was three days ago.

LESLIE BASCO

HOUSTON, TX

Although it's popular to say Jonathan Cooper will be fine at LG because Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith will be there, isn't it also true that Travis and Tyron’s game could suffer if the play at LG is subpar? I seem to recall a popular adage about the OL that went "An offensive line is only as good as its weakest link."

Bryan: I don’t disagree with what you’ve said about the weakest link statement. I do worry about the guard play hurting both Smith and Frederick. They have to have confidence in the guy they’re playing with, and I am not sure they have that right now. Not having a starter there from the word go has caused them to have to adjust how they have had to play, which I’ve seen in practice and these preseason games. There should be some concern within the line.

David: I think your question highlights why the Cowboys are giving Chaz Green every possible opportunity to be the starting left guard. He’s the more athletic and powerful of the two players, and if he could stay healthy I think he’d easily be the best option to start. The problem is whether or not he can do that. So far, he hasn’t proven that he can – which is obviously problematic. Read