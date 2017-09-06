FRISCO, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott practiced Wednesday, as he’s eligible to do the rest of the week. He's also eligible to play in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Next week, will Elliott begin serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy -- a ruling upheld Tuesday by independent arbitrator Harold Henderson? Or will he learn by the end of this week that U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant has granted a temporary injunction, paving the way for the All-Pro running back to stay on the field until the case makes its way through the courts?

The next few weeks are uncertain for Elliott. But Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has been pleased with his “excellent” focus on football throughout the process.

“He seems very focused, locked in on meetings, the walk-through,” Garrett said before Wednesday's practice. “He’s done an excellent job in his preparation.”

Elliott will give the offense a dynamic running element against a Giants team that tied for third in run defense last year, allowing 88.6 yards per game. He was far more effective in the teams’ second matchup last December, rushing for 107 yards on 24 carries.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said Elliott has brought a “good attitude and a good spirit” to practice despite the off-the-field matters he's dealt with since the league handed down the suspension on Aug. 11

“That’s all we can do right now is just support him,” Prescott said. “I think everybody in this locker room knows that, he knows that. We’re around him, we support him, and he’s doing a good job of putting it behind him and just working.” Read