You are here
Presented by
- Watch Games
- news
-
- News & Blogs
- Writers
- INTERACTIVE FEATURES
- Other News
-
- Multimedia
-
- Videos
- Photos
- Cowboys Podcasts
- Broadcast/Radio
-
- Team
- Fans
-
- Social Media
- Fan Forum
- Fans Only
- Game Day
-
- Tickets
-
- Single Game Tickets
- Season Tickets & Suites
- Other
- Away Game Travel
- Home Game Travel
- Book a Hotel
-
- Stadium
- Community
-
- Community
- Programs
- Charities
-
- Cheerleaders
-
- News & Media
- Events/Appearances
- Auditions
- About
-
- Shop
- Social
Show More Events
Coming Up
LIVEJason Garrett Press Conference
Thu., Sep. 07, 2017 10:35 AM to 11:35 AM CDT
Jason Garrett speaks with the media from The AT&T Media Center at Star in Frisco.
LIVECowboys Break
Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM CDT
Join The Break from as they broadcast from the SWBC Mortgage Studio in Frisco.
LIVECowboys Break
Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM CDT
Join The Break from as they broadcast from the SWBC Mortgage Studio in Frisco.
Embed Code #101 (Taboola Article Head)
Sound Off: Prepping For The Giants’ Receivers, Naming Team Captains; More
Wednesday, September 06, 2017 4:48 PM CDT
FRISCO, Texas – Week 1 is in full swing, as the Cowboys concluded their first practice in preparation for the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Cowboys players met with the media following Wednesday’s practice and had plenty to say about the first week of the season and Sunday’s impending NFC East matchup:
Read
Dak Prescott on the outside attention that comes with playing for the Cowboys:
Travis Frederick on Dak Prescott and Jason Witten being named team captains:
Orlando Scandrick on the Giants adding Brandon Marshall at receiver:
Orlando Scandrick on his approach to being a team captain:
“I’m just going to do what I do best and be myself. Being myself got me selected as a captain; being myself got me here. Everybody thinks being captains is about being a rah-rah guy, but if you go out and you lead by example and you do things the right way, people know how it’s done.”
Ryan Switzer on catching punts in AT&T Stadium:
Cooper Rush on finding out he made the 53-man roster:
New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo on the new faces in the Dallas secondary:
Embed Code #111 (Taboola Article Body)
Embed Code #106 (Taboola Article Below)
Cowboys on the Web
©2017 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.