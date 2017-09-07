The Cowboys aren’t saying who their left guard will be come Sunday night against the Giants.

But Chaz Green is certainly getting himself ready to be the first one running out of the tunnel when the pre-game starters are announced.

“That’s what I’m understanding right now,” Green said on Thursday. “I’ve gotten good work in. I’ve practiced all week and I’ve gotten some good looks. I got to see some of the plays that we’re doing out there – with the different looks and fronts. I feel good and ready to go this week.”

If it’s not Green, it will be Jonathan Cooper, who is likely also preparing himself to start against the Giants. Both players have received work with the first-team offense but even offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Green has received the majority of the reps.

Things can definitely change by Sunday. And it’s not even out of the question the Cowboys could even play a rotation of guards if needed.

But whoever lines up, will have their hands full against a New York front that handled the Cowboys in both meetings in 2016.

Aside from the season finale in Philly, where most of the starters were held out, the Cowboys’ two lowest rushing performances occurred against the Giants. Dallas rushed for just 101 total yards in the Week 1 loss in Arlington, and then had 108 in the rematch at the Meadowlands. In the other 13 games, the Cowboys 162.9

“They’ve got a good front. It’s a big rivalry game. They got us last year,” Green said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Green has played both tackle and guard throughout the offseason and training camp. He suffered a ankle injury last week but said he’s not worried about the injury and feels comfortable with either position.

“I’m feeling ready right now,” said Green, who started two games at left tackle last season in place of Tyron Smith. “I feel pretty good at either spot. It’s just about understanding where you help is. At tackle, you’re on an island. But you get more help inside.”

And maybe even more help as the Cowboys’ left guard, playing in between All-Pros Travis Frederick and Smith.

“They definitely pick me up to speed,” Green said. “I’m fortunate to have those guys around me.” Read