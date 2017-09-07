Coming off a 12-win season that ended with a disappointing and controversial playoff loss in Green Bay, the Cowboys didn’t have a fast start against the Giants to start the 2015 season.

The national audience of Sunday Night Football saw a New York defense stifle Tony Romo and the offense, which suffered a major blow when Dez Bryant left the game with a broken foot that sidelined him for nearly half of the season.

Still, the Cowboys defense kept themselves in the game by holding the Giants to field goals on a couple of possession, especially in the final minutes. The Giants had to settle for a field goal to keep the Cowboys within six, giving Romo one more attempt to win the game.

Like a master chef, Romo carved up the Giants’ defense, even without Dez. He used Cole Beasley and Lance Dunbar, who had 10 catches, on short underneath routes while Terrance Williams and Jason Witten worked the middle.

On third-and-2 from the Giants’ 11, Romo handled a low shotgun snap to find Witten in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown with just seven seconds left to cap off a 72-yard drive in just six plays. Dan Bailey finished off the Giants with the go-ahead extra point, giving the Cowboys the 27-26 win.

As it turned out, it was one of only two games Romo would play start to finish in 2015. He suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 against the Eagles and returned in mid-November to play against the Dolphins before re-injuring the collarbone on Thanksgiving Day in a loss to Carolina. The Cowboys won just four games, but it would always be hard to top Romo’s heroics to open the 2015 season vs. the Giants. Read