CowBuzz: Stars From Other Sports Celebrate Cowboys’ Season Opener Win
It was an exciting weekend for #CowboysNation as the 2017 season kicked off in primetime during NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Players and celebrity fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm for #NYGvsDAL leading up to, during, and after the Cowboys’ season-opening win.
Jaylon Smith made his debut in his first ever regular season NFL game and you could tell that he was ready with the “Return of #TheSwipe,” his signature move after making a big play. Cowboys fans can only hope they see more of the swipe this season!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY4GPB_h4_B/?hl=en&taken-by=yolo_smith9
What shows more enthusiasm than all caps on a social media post? Nothing probably, and that’s why Ezekiel Elliott said “LETS GET IT” on his Instagram prior to Sunday’s kickoff. Cowboys fans are hoping he’s getting a lot more yards this season!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY4ElYjFXSV/?hl=en&taken-by=ezekielelliott
Kavon Frazier expressed that he is blessed to be back for a second year with the silver and blue.
https://twitter.com/Kay_BlackSimba/status/906972723661991936
Here’s a look at some other players and celebrity fans that took to social media to share their excitement for the return of Cowboys football.
https://twitter.com/Byron31Jump/status/907272662837338113
https://twitter.com/katebosworth/status/907057418604916736
https://twitter.com/TheRealJRSmith/status/907046032344846336
https://twitter.com/chrisbharrison/status/907038907644170241
https://twitter.com/TCrawford98/status/906957288254013440
https://twitter.com/Bharper3407/status/906907264476475397
https://twitter.com/K_SMITH31/status/906900494764752896
https://twitter.com/CameronRupp/status/906880848913453057
After the win, you could tell that players were not only happy to be back on the field, but to be back with their teammates and get a W against the New York Giants.
Terrance Williams hash tagged #MyTeamRocks and #DallasCowboys to shout out his teammates after their first win.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY6RsOSBOst/?hl=en&taken-by=realdeal2_83
Charles Tapper recorded his first ever NFL sack, so no wonder why he was thankful to be back!
https://twitter.com/Takeflightchuck/status/907090891311022080
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY4-x6Xgz4y/?hl=en&taken-by=tapp_410
And Brice Butler sums it up best… Great game, but a long season ahead!
https://twitter.com/Brice_Butler/status/907086211348668416 Read
