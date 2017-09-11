FRISCO, Texas – Orlando Scandrick was scheduled for surgery Monday afternoon to a repair a fracture in his left hand, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, with no clear timetable for the veteran cornerback’s recovery yet.

“Hopefully it’s successful and we can get him back sooner rather than later,” Garrett said. “It’ll be a day-by-day situation once that surgery is complete.”

After this Sunday’s Week 2 game at Denver, the Cowboys will have an extra day of rest before a Monday night matchup at Arizona on Sept. 25. Garrett did not speculate on a return date for Scandrick, however.

With Scandrick sidelined for final two and a half quarters Sunday night against the Giants, rookie Chidobe Awuzie took more snaps at outside cornerback and Anthony Brown moved to the slot. Awuzie tweaked his ankle late in the game and was limping afterward, but Garrett said he seemed better Monday.

Wide receiver Terrance Williams also rolled his ankle on the first play of the game and only missed a handful of snaps. He wore a walking boot after the game, but the injury doesn’t appear serious.

Garrett was impressed with the veteran receiver’s “outstanding” production and toughness in a critical division game: six catches for 68 yards, including three third-down conversions.

"He made a number of big plays down the field, run after catch, critical third downs and he was the guy who showed up maybe as much as anybody on our offense to help us move the football at critical moments," Garrett said. "Played very well in the game and fought through it, which is a lot about what he's all about."