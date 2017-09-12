(Editor’s Note: Each week, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will present “6 Days to Sunday” for the upcoming game, presenting a daily update for each team as they head into the upcoming contest. This week, the Cowboys look for a 2-0 start when they travel to face the Denver Broncos.)

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-0) at Denver Broncos (1-0)

WHEN: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. (Central)

WHERE: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TELEVISION: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews)

Getting turnovers is the key for any defense, but the Cowboys don’t seem to be settling on just a solid 2016 season that saw them rank ninth in the NFL with a +5 turnover margin. Cornerback, who just so happened to snag the Cowboys’ only turnover last week with a fourth-quarter interception of Eli Manning, relayed a goal set by defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Brown said his teammates have been challenged to create 40 turnovers this season. That would average to be 2.5 turnovers a game, so the Cowboys obviously have some catching up to do.

Former Cowboys guard Ron Leary might not get the chance to face his former teammates this weekend in Denver. The Broncos’ starting right guard had to leave Monday’s win over the Chargers with a concussion. The team confirmed Leary was in the concussion protocol and considering the turnaround to get players back from head injuries is seven days, there’s a chance Leary could miss since the Broncos are on a short week. Leary signed a four-year, $35-million deal this offseason with a $20 million guarantee.

Cornerbackunderwent surgery on his left hand, a procedure that could keep him out of action this Sunday in Denver. Scandrick suffered the injury midway through last Sunday’s win over the Giants. He missed all of 2015 with a knee injury and battled through some hamstring issues last year before coming back strong here in training camp and the preseason. The Cowboys are hoping Scandrick will be back in the near future, perhaps playing with a cast or protective brace.