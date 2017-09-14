VICTOR CASTANEDA

BARCELONA, SPAIN

After a solid Week 1 performance, is it possible to predict a 10-plus sacks season from DeMarcus Lawrence?

Bryan: No question that he played well. I'd be careful putting a number with him. Each week is going to present a different challenge with the quality of tackle that he will face. This week he draws a favorable matchup with Menelik Watson and that should once again help, but I promise it won't be the norm.

David: I’m definitely impressed by what I saw from D-Law on Sunday night, and it shouldn’t be too surprising after the solid training camp he put together. That said, I don’t think I’m ready to call for double-digit sacks. The better he plays, the more attention he’ll receive from opposing offenses. I’m not sure the Dallas pass rush is deep enough to make opponents pay for double-teaming him.

COLIN CLARK

TRENTON, TX

With McFadden and Morris soon to be free agents, and if Zeke has to serve his suspension next season, do the Cowboys spend a top-100 pick on a running back next spring?

Bryan: You have to love draft questions in Week 2. It's always a good idea to draft a running back in the Top 100 because they tend to work out. With that being said, it needs to be a complete one and fits what they're trying to do offensively. I don't know who that guy might be, but I should have an idea in March.

David: I love this idea, to be perfectly honest. As far as we know right now, we don’t know what to expect from Zeke’s situation. On top of that, it’s always good to have an insurance policy – and preferably one that’s young. It’s super early, but I see the Cowboys’ two biggest needs as pass rush and linebacker next spring. Other than that, I think it’d be a very good idea to add some young talent to the running back room. Read