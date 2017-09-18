The University of Arkansas will honor Jerry Jones in a big way this weekend. The Razorbacks are celebrating Jerry’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of their former players and notable alumni.

On the school’s official athletic site, director of athletics Jeff Long said, “What do you give a man who’s had everything and now is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?” The school and football team went to great lengths to come up with something special to honor all of his accomplishments, and let me tell you, it sure is special!

The team will be wearing Cowboys-inspired uniforms this Saturday at The Southwest Classic, when Arkansas takes on Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.

https://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/909534605333561344

“I don’t know that I’ve had anything happen to me that has been as meaningful as this gesture from the University of Arkansas,” Jones said on the school’s official athletic site.

What a perfect way to honor Jerry Jones’ past and present with a Cowboys-inspired uniform in ‘Razorback Red.’

And just like Jerry, these uniforms are top of the line. Check out all of the details on the uniforms from the helmets, all the way down to the socks.

https://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/909557345889402880

https://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/909567895742513153

https://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/909589493098848256

Jerry Jones emotionally shows how much this gesture means to him.

https://twitter.com/ArkRazorbacks/status/909572446382047233

Tickets are still available to see these uniforms in action at AT&T Stadium this Saturday during The Southwest Classic: bit.ly/2y1V1V5