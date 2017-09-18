FRISCO, Texas – Was Jason Garrett happy with Ezekiel Elliott’s effort after an interception Sunday in Denver? Absolutely not.

Is he worried about this being a constant trend for Zeke in the future? Absolutely not.

Garrett addressed the play from Sunday’s game that has been replayed over and over on social media channels and highlight shows across the nation, showing Elliott’s failure to run after Broncos cornerback Chris Harris after an interception.

Elliott was also running a route in the middle of the field when Harris caught a deflected pass. Zeke stopped and put his hands on his hips while the Broncos gained more yards down the field, leading to another score in Sunday’s 42-17 rout.

Garrett even said Elliott’s effort on another interception wasn’t acceptable as well.

“Well, he had the two plays that were not good plays. The two interceptions obviously,” Garrett said. “One of the things we preach to our team on both sides of the ball when there is a turnover, everybody is involved. If you’re an offensive player, become a defensive player on a fumble or an interception.”

But at the same time, don’t expect Garrett to be too worried about Elliott’s effort moving forward.

“Zeke is one of the most natural competitors I’ve ever been around,” Garrett said. “He loves to play. He loves to practice. I think we’ve seen that through his first year playing. Those two plays were not indicative of the kind of competitor that he was and we have to get that addressed.”

Garrett said on Monday, the day off for the players, he had yet to speak with Elliott but assured the media he not only would address the play in private, but quite possibly in front of the team as a teaching moment.

“One of the things that is the foundation of our football team is fight,” Garrett said. “We’re going to compete and fight and scratch and claw. That’s what we’re going to be. That’s one of the reasons we love Zeke Elliott. That’s what he is. Watch him play. He competes. He battles. (Ohio State head coach) Urban Meyer told us he’s the best player he’s ever had when the ball is not in his hands and so he’s made great blocks throughout his career with us. That’s just what he’s all about. Again those plays were uncharacteristic of him. We’ll certainly address it with him but we have to address that with our entire team. That’s not the way we play.” Read