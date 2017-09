(Editor’s Note: Each week, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will present “6 Days to Sunday” for the upcoming game, presenting a daily update for each team as they head into the upcoming contest. This week, the Cowboys look to bounce back from a tough loss as they stay on the road and travel to Arizona.)

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

WHEN: Monday, 7:30 p.m. (Central)

WHERE: University of Phoenix Stadium

TELEVISION: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden & Lisa Salters)

The Cowboys find themselves in unfamiliar territory coming off such a one-sided loss to the Broncos last week. However, history shows this team has a history of bouncing back, even after some of the worst defeats. You have to go back to the 2006 season to find the last five losses in which the Cowboys were beaten by at least 25 points. But in all occasions, the Cowboys were able to get a victory the next week and in three instances, they were able to win at least two games. And it’s not just 25 points or more. Looking at the last 10 games in which this team lost by at least 21, the Cowboys are 9-1 in the next game, with the only loss occurring in 2015 after a bye week.

Arizona nearly entered this game winless but found a way to overcome the Colts in overtime, edging out Indianapolis 16-13 in overtime. It took an interception by Tyrann Mathieu to set up Phil Dawson’s game-winning kick. The Cardinals now return to Arizona for their home opener Monday night after two straight road games. The Cardinals have their share of injuries, but none bigger than the loss of running back David Johnson, one of the NFL’s brightest young stars. Johnson (wrist surgery) is expected to miss a couple of months, which paved the way for Arizona to re-sign veteran Chris Johnson, a former four-time Pro Bowler with the Titans. Chris Johnson had 44 yards on 11 attempts last week, out-gaining the Cards’ other two backs – Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington (33 yards combined). Read