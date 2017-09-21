FRISCO, Texas – One cornerback returned, but the Cowboys were still without two others on Thursday morning.

The team held its first practice of game week on Thursday, as the schedule has been slightly altered since Week 3 is a Monday night game. As expected, Orlando Scandrick was on the field and participating in the open portion of practice.

Chidobe Awuzie was present at practice, but he was not participating with the rest of his teammates. The rookie was doing rehab work on the hamstring he aggravated in Sunday’s loss to Denver.

“Don’t know how much Chido will do,” said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on Thursday morning.

Nolan Carroll was also absent from practice, as he continues to recover from the concussion he suffered against the Broncos. Scandrick’s return to the field gives the Cowboys four healthy corners, along with Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and Bene' Benwikere. But it’s still a somewhat thin position as practices get underway.

Elsewhere, Stephen Paea was absent from Thursday’s practice. He, Carroll and Awuzie were the only three players on the roster to not take part in the open portion.

In a surprising turn, Anthony Hitchens was present at practice. The veteran linebacker was wearing his helmet and jersey and going through rehab work on the sidelines. It won’t count toward participation in practice, but it was certainly an encouraging sign, given that his knee injury occurred less than a month ago.