JIM W

HOUSTON, TX

With his 3.5 sacks, I imagine DeMarcus Lawrence has gotten the attention of defensive coaches. Do you expect teams to start double-teaming him? If so, is there an interior lineman that can pick up the slack and pressure the quarterback?

Bryan: Lawrence will likely see his share of double teams no question. For inside pressure, keep an eye on Maliek Collins. We've talked about him since OTAs and what he potentially can do. He's actually been a big help getting Lawrence home.

David: I think that’s going to be the key to this pass rush getting humming across the board. Lawrence has been phenomenal, and defenses are going to start accounting for that. It’s going to be on Maliek Collins, Stephen Paea, Benson Mayowa, Damontre’ Moore and – when he gets back – David Irving to make offenses pay for focusing on Lawrence. If Lawrence is the only one winning, I doubt it’s going to be good enough as the season goes along.

CHARLES TALIAFERRO

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

I realize there is a jump from college football to the NFL, however, should there be any concern over Taco Charlton not producing anything noteworthy up to this point?

Bryan: Watching those Steelers games and wishing you had T.J. Watt, I assume? He played better against the Broncos than he did the Giants. I think he'd have better success off the left side than the right, so we'll see if they make that move? When he plays with technique he has a chance, without it he can be just a guy. The bottom line is he needs to keep playing to find himself.

David: It’s not the answer fans want to hear, but I don’t think Taco was ever going to be an instant difference-maker. The Cowboys drafted him knowing that he was talented but raw, and it looks like it’s going to take some time for him to develop into what they want him to be. It’s disappointing, especially when you see the impact that other rookies are making around the league. But I don’t think it’s concerning. Given some patience, I think Taco will be fine in the long run.