WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) WHEN: Sunday, Noon (Central)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

TELEVISION: Fox (Chris Myers & Daryl Johnston)

It’s not easy to have a two-sack, two-tackle for loss game on defense and still get overlooked. But that’s what happened to, who had one of his best games of his career in a win over the Cardinals Monday night. Still, it’s hard to match DeMarcus Lawrence, who had three sacks and three tackles for loss. Yet, coach Jason Garrett said Lawrence’s success is a product of the push up front from Collins. “He’s just a really good player,” Garrett said of Collins. “He’s quick to the ball and plays with a lot of power.” Collins has 2.5 sacks this year, second-most in the NFL among tackles, only behind Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins (3.0).

While it might have been a tough rookie year for the No. 1 overall picklast season, he’s making big strides already here in 2017. Goff leads the NFC in passer rating with a 118.2 mark after three games. He’s ranked third in the NFL, behind only Alex Smith and Tom Brady. Goff is not only hitting his targets, but down the field, as he leads the NFL in average gain, connecting for 10.09 yards on each of his completions.

After a long week that had many players and coaches scratching their heads after a one-sided loss to the Broncos, Dallas bounced back in a major way over the Cardinals. The Cowboys looked sluggish out of the gate again, but responded just in time to knock off Arizona in its home opener, 28-17.threw two touchdowns and ran (actually flipped) for another score.came back from a nine-yard rushing performance in Denver to gain 80 with a game-clinching touchdown. The Cowboys improved to 2-1 with two straight home games on deck against the Rams and then Green Bay.