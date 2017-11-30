While all Cowboys fans are hoping for a new result from what we’ve seen in recent weeks, but they’ll definitely see a few different things on the field and sidelines long before the final whistle.

When the Cowboys take on the Redskins Thursday night at AT&T Stadium, there will be some new-look attire across the board.

This is the Cowboys’ Color-Rush game, as they will don the all-white look with white jerseys and pants. This is the third straight season of wearing this uniform, as the Cowboys initially broke out the combination in 2015 on Thanksgiving vs. Carolina. The Cowboys also wore this uniform last year in the Thursday following Thanksgiving in a game at Minnesota.

But don’t expect the entire team to look the same from top to bottom.

Thursday’s game also marks the “My Cause, My Cleats” game for willing participants. The Cowboys have about 15 players who will be wearing custom-made shoes to support an initiative that hits close to home.

Dak Prescott, who lost his mother to cancer just a few years ago, has been a longstanding support of Breast Cancer Awareness. He’ll be wearing cleats with the word “Faith” splattered over the entire shoe.

Jason Witten’s cleats are aimed at supporting to domestic violence, while Travis Frederick tackles the Hunger issue.

Other players who have special-costumed shoes for a variety of causes include Zack Martin, Orlando Scandrick, Kavon Frazier, Ryan Switzer, Joe Looney, Byron Jones, Chris Jones, Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford and Keith Smith.

But it’s not just about the cleats for this game. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will also be paying tribute to special causes as well with “My Cause, My Boots.”

Partnered with Lucchese, each member of the DCC was able to choose a logo of choice to be placed on their traditional white boot for Thursday's game.