FRISCO, Texas – It feels like it’s been a lot longer than 12 days, but here we are.

This rough stretch is finally at an end for the Cowboys, and they’ll get some time to rest when this game against Washington is over. Before that, though, it would be nice if they could break this three-game losing streak heading into the final month of the season.

The Redskins aren’t in great shape themselves, as they limp into this game with plenty of injuries of their own, not to mention the same 5-6 record as the Cowboys. Tonight’s winner claims second place in the NFC East and stays afloat in the wild card hunt, while the loser has a long wait for another chance to grab a win.

