You are here
Presented by
- Watch Games
- news
-
- News & Blogs
- Writers
- INTERACTIVE FEATURES
- Other News
-
- Multimedia
-
- Videos
- Photos
- Cowboys Podcasts
- Broadcast/Radio
-
- Team
- Fans
-
- Social Media
- Fan Forum
- Fans Only
- Game Day
-
- Tickets
-
- Single Game Tickets
- Season Tickets & Suites
- Other
- Away Game Travel
- Home Game Travel
- Book a Hotel
-
- Stadium
- Community
-
- Community
- Programs
- Charities
-
- Cheerleaders
-
- News & Media
- Events/Appearances
- Auditions
- About
-
- Shop
- Social
Coming Up
LIVEHangin' With The 'Boys
Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM CST
LIVEThese Boots Are Made For Talkin'
Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM CST
LIVEThe Cowboys Hour
Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM CST
Sound Off: Alfred Morris’ Breakout Game; Cowboys’ Playoff Hopes; More
ARLINGTON, Texas – With Thursday’s 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins, the Cowboys (6-6) decisively snapped a three-game losing streak and remained in the NFC playoff race with five games remaining.
Here’s what the Cowboys and Redskins had to say about the final regular-season matchup between the two NFC East rivals:
Cowboys RB Alfred Morris on his season-high 27 carries for 127 yards, TD against his old team:
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on Morris and the running game:
Garrett on the team’s approach coming off a three-game losing streak, including a 22-point loss on Thanksgiving:
“Our guys responded the right way. They understood what we needed to do. The preparation all week long was outstanding. Came to work with a full padded practice on Sunday and practiced well on Monday and Tuesday and the mindset and the mentality was right. I think it showed up in the ballgame tonight. They did a good job putting things behind them and focusing on what the task at hand is. I thought that was demonstrated in our performance tonight.”
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on his team’s four turnovers:
Redskins defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on whether the defense got tired due to turnovers:
Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie on his first career start coming off a hamstring injury earlier in the season:
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones on the team’s playoff hopes with five games left:
Cowboys TE Jason Witten on the playoff race:
Cowboys on the Web
©2017 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.