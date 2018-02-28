COLLIN CLARK

TRENTON, TX

OK, I read Stephen Jones' answer on whether or not they value one-tech defensive tackles in the first round and I need someone to explain to me why they don't value this position.



Bryan: It stems from Rod Marinelli and his belief that the under-tackle is more important than the nose. Coaches that have had success over the years believe there are certain positions they can’t live without and others are must have. Hard to change these views the longer they coach. They did spend some money on Cedric Thornton, if you remember, and that blew up in their face.

David: As far as I can understand it, they simply don’t think it’s worthwhile to spend a first-round pick on a two-down player. If they’re going to spend that kind of draft capital, they want a three-down player who can affect the passer. I can see the logic – but I can’t help but think it’d be smart to invest a bit more in the position. There’s got to be a medium between first-round picks and undrafted free agents.

STERLING TICEAHKIE

WALTERS, OK

Considering what Los Angeles gave up to get Marcus Peters, why were we not in play for that? I feel like he could have been a good pick up to strengthen our defense.



Bryan: I agree the price wasn’t steep on the picks, but Peters must be a real pain in the you know what in order to just give up on him that way. I’ve known Andy Reid for years and he usually can put up with a lot but in this case, he just cut bait. Besides, Peters is going to want to be the highest paid defender in the league and the Chiefs knew that and said -- no thanks.

David: I have already said that I think the Cowboys need to be a bit more aggressive in acquiring talent. That said, this particular deal doesn’t make sense for a variety of reasons. For starters, this team already invested a significant amount at the cornerback position last year. I’m not saying Chido Awuzie or Jourdan Lewis is as good as Marcus Peters, but it seems redundant to invest so heavily in a position that has already been addressed. After that, you have to consider Peters’ reputation as a difficult player to deal with – which stems back to his time in college. And finally, consider that Peters will be one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL in the near future – which would make him a hard guy to hold on to for the long term. All of that combines to make me think there are more sensible deals the Cowboys could pursue.