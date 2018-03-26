FRISCO, Texas – After somewhat of a slow start to free agency, things have definitely picked up for the Cowboys, starting late last week and it has even spilled over into Monday.

The Cowboys have bolstered their offensive line by signing three players, including a starter from last year’s Super Bowl. Former Patriots tackle Cameron Fleming signed a one-year deal. He started six games for the Pats last year at right tackle, and could wind up there again with the Cowboys.

That move would likely mean La’el Collins would slide down to left guard, a spot he played in 2015 as a rookie.

However, the Cowboys added some depth inside of their line as well, adding veteran Marcus Martin and re-signing Joe Looney to a two-year contract.

Looney has been a key reserve for the past two seasons, serving as a game-day backup at both guard and center.

Martin, who visited with Fleming last week, started 24 games in his first three seasons before joining the Browns last year. A third-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, Martin did not play in a regular-season game for Cleveland in 2017.

The Cowboys saw Jonathan Cooper sign with the 49ers in free agency, leaving some question marks at guard. But with Collins, Martin and even Looney, that position should be solidified as the team heads into the offseason.

To make some of the roster moves, the Cowboys were able to free up some space on their salary cap thanks to tight end Jason Witten, who agreed to restructure his current contract to save the club about $3 million in cap space. Earlier in the week, the Cowboys did the same with center Travis Frederick, who helped them gain about $7 million on the cap.

This second week of free agency was much more active for the Cowboys, who re-signed deep snapper L.P. Ladouceur, traded for fullback Jamize Olawale, signed linebacker Joe Thomas, wide receiver Deonte Thompson and then Allen Hurns. The Cowboys have since added three linemen in Martin, Fleming and Looney.