REUBEN JOHNSON

NASHVILLE, TN

Of the young defensive line prospects such as Taco Charlton, Charles Tapper, David Irving, Benson Mayowa and Damontre Moore, who are you most excited and feel best about going forward?

Bryan: I am excited about what they potentially found in Damontre Moore. I am interested in seeing a healthy Charles Tapper as well. Benson Mayowa is a little dinged up right now but came on the last half of the season. The rotation should be pretty good.

Rob: He might have been deactivated for three games in the middle of the season, but Mayowa wound up leading the team in sacks last year. That’s encouraging for a player who came to Dallas with only three starts in three seasons. There are reports that Irving is facing a possible four-game NFL suspension, but he showed tremendous potential last year as a guy who can rush the passer from the inside or the edge.

CHAD KASIK

NORTH OXFORD, MA

Whom out of the undrafted free agents has impressed thus far?

Bryan: Not an undrafted free agent, but a futures guy -- Duke Thomas has caught my eye. He's a cornerback they signed in January and I have to say moves around the field well. Like the way he competes when given the opportunity.

I'm intrigued by Dan Skipper, and yes, it has everything to do with the fact that he's 6-10 and the Cowboys have lined him up at guard so far. That's interesting because typically taller linemen are better suited to play outside in space. This is a good time of year to try players at different spots, so we'll see if he continues to compete at guard.